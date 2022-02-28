ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn City Council receives briefing on 2022 Strategic Recovery and Capital plan

By Ted Baker
 5 days ago
The Auburn City Council got a briefing recently from Director of Capital Improvement Program and Grants Christina Selvek on the city’s capital plans for this year, some involving state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds and some using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason updates us on two projects that are underway.

Mason says the city plans to replace some vehicles this year, including two six-wheeled dump trucks, some smaller fleet trucks, backhoes and a refuse collection packer. Another major component of the capital program is street repair, which will focus on the northeast part of the city.

Listen to my full Inside the FLX conversation with Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason below.

Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
