Brooks and Dunn hit Charleston Coliseum this Summer

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Known by some as the greatest country music duo of all time, Brooks and Dunn are returning not only to touring, but to West Virginia with a stop at the Charleston Coliseum.

Brooks and Dunn made the official announcement of their Reboot 2022 tour today, February 28, 2022. The tour will bring the duo back to towns and cities that they have not visited for over a decade. Some of the places will be hosting Brooks and Dunn for the first time in nearly two decades.

Kicking off in Evansville, IN on May 5, 2022, the nationwide tour has a stacked lineup across the run with openers including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more. The tour will make its way to the Charleston Coliseum on June 23, 2022.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again. Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Kix Brooks

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet. Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

Ronnie Dunn

Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10am local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com . Live Nation is the tour promoter.

