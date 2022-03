ASUN Conference action heats up tonight as the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and Bellarmine Knights are set to do battle at Freedom Hall in Kentucky. The Eagles are having a fantastic end to their season and have won eight of their last nine games heading into tonight’s regular-season finale. The Eagles are also on the hunt for a spot of revenge after Bellarmine won the first game between these two teams 74-63. It was the last game that FGCU lost before their eight-of-nine run began. In an odd twist, that win was one of the last bright spots in the Knights season as they went 4-4 straight up since that win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO