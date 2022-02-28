ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Raleigh General revises visitation policy

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332KH7_0eRL6ooq00

BECKLEY, W.V. ( WVNS ) – Raleigh General Hospital has announced an update to their visitation policy as of today, February 28, 2022.

These revisions come in response to the recent decline in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

The changes involve limited visitation hours from the hours of 2 PM to 6 PM with the following restrictions:

  • All visitors must enter through the front entrance of the hospital
  • All visitors must screen upon entry
  • Any covid-19 symptoms will result in denied entry
  • All visitors must remain in the room of the patient they are visiting
  • All visitors must perform frequent hand hygiene, both when entering and while visiting
  • All visitors must comply with mask and social distancing guidelines while visiting
  • All visitors must practice proper respiratory etiquitte
  • No person under the age of 16 will be allowed visitation

To learn more about these changes and how we are working to maintain a safe environment for our patients, providers, employees and community, please visit RaleighGeneral.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
WVNS

The Oaks rehabilitation facility opens in Beckley

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – A new rehabilitation facility opened in Beckley for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues The Oaks at FMRS will host a program that provides residential treatment for 12 men at a time, as well as a detox program for up to eight co-ed residents. The Oaks will provide high […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Sign manufacturer to open facility in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Today, March 4, 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) announced Signco, a Chicago-based custom sign manufacturer, is investing $650,000 to open a manufacturing facility in Tazewell County According to Gov. Youngkin, the facility will be located in the former MC Signs facility on Industrial Park Road in Bluefield, Virginia. The opening […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Mercer County works to tackle dilapidated buildings

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials from Mercer County, Bluefield, and Princeton met with the State Auditors office to discuss the dilapidated building issue in the area. With more than one thousand structures ready to come down, Lori Mills, the Mercer County Dilapidated Structures Officer, said the situation can be overwhelming. However, overwhelming situations call […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
Beckley, WV
Health
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
WVNS

New business opens in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — A business shut down due to the pandemic is reborn in Tazewell County. For the last ten months, Signco, a Chicago-based company worked to set up shop in Bluefield, Virginia. The company invested six hundred and fifty thousand dollars into the new location. Along with it, the opening of the […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Justice appoints Brett McMillion as Director of the WVDNR

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today, March 4, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will be under the guidance of Director Brett McMillion. Former director of the WVDNR Steve McDaniel announced his retirement and his transition to a advisory role earlier this year. Justice has since evaluated countless potential […]
POLITICS
WVNS

WV Schools for Deaf and Blind ready to welcome students back after fire

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Faculty at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) are preparing for students to return to campus next week after the destruction of key buildings due to a large fire. The fire destroyed the Administration Building and the computer servers inside. The cause of the fire is […]
RALEIGH, NC
WVNS

Manchin, Capito announce $6.3 million to improve water infrastructure

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $6,313,780 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 22 West Virginia watersheds and flood protection sites to be repaired. “Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. That’s why in our […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raleigh General Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Local students continue to make West Virginia proud

FAIRLY, WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Every once in a while, high school students capture the attention of the media, county officials, and even state senators for their accomplishments. For our region, such students of Greenbrier East High School’s InvenTeams have done just that, and more. The InvenTeams club, lead by teacher and mentor Kevin Warfield, […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Superintendent Toman receives evaluation

PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – Mercer County Schools has performed their required yearly evaluation of Superintendent Ed Toman. West Virginia Boards of Education are required by state law to perform annual evaluations of their superintendents. Mercer County Schools describes the difficulties faced both by Toman during this year as well as the difficulties faced by the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Leaders in the Two Virginias react to State of the Union

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Leaders across the Two Virginias are reacting to President Biden’s historic State of the Union address. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said Tuesday night’s speech marked the beginning of a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions ease up across the country. Kaine said the country is seeing widespread economic growth and he supports the […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

WIC allowing returns of recalled baby formula

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) announced today, March 4, 2022, they are introducing new flexibilities for WIC members after the recent recall of powdered infant formula. If a customer purchased recalled baby formula with WIC benefits, the product can be returned to the store […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

People across Concord gather to show support for Ukraine

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students and staff at Concord University held a vigil on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in support of the people in Ukraine. In light of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and to highlight all that their citizens are having to endure, people from across the campus came out to show their solidarity. […]
CONCORD, NC
WVNS

Overturned truck in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– An overturned tractor-trailer is now upright at the McDowell St underpass in Welch, McDowell County. According to Welch Police, the call came in just before 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022. Welch Fire Department, Police, and EMS are on scene and investigating. Traffic is down to one lane. No word on the […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield University holds traffic forum with local and state law enforcement

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University recently held a traffic forum where police and students engaged in conversations. The Virginia State Police, Bluefield, Virginia Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department traveled to the university to talk to students about the do’s and do nots of what to do at a traffic stop. They also hosted […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Covid and business: two years later

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It has been nearly two years since COVID-19, an unprecedented virus, caused the nation to come to a standstill. In the past 730 days, businesses shut their doors and reopened, and terms like masks, exposure, vaccines, and quarantine became regular words in our vocabulary. COVID-19 took the world by storm in March 2020, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

AG Morrisey informs West Virginians about massive data breach

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke on the massive data breach announced by T-Mobile last summer after large portions of the information leaked were found on the dark web. Morrisey said to any state residents believing they were impacted by the breach to take appropriate steps to protect their information […]
TECHNOLOGY
WVNS

Gov. Justice bans sale of Russian liquor in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 28, 2022, Governor Justice signed an executive order banning the purchase and sale of all Russian producer liquor until further notice. West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka. According to the Governor, the WV Alcohol Beverage […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

RGH thanks WV National Guard for help

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Raleigh General Hospital is one of many facilities across West Virginia which has required the assistance of National Guard members over the past several weeks. Raleigh General has experienced significant staffing shortages in certain departments due to a consistently high volume of patients with COVID-19 cases or otherwise. Because of this […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy