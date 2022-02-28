Raleigh General revises visitation policy

BECKLEY, W.V. ( WVNS ) – Raleigh General Hospital has announced an update to their visitation policy as of today, February 28, 2022.

These revisions come in response to the recent decline in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

The changes involve limited visitation hours from the hours of 2 PM to 6 PM with the following restrictions:

All visitors must enter through the front entrance of the hospital

All visitors must screen upon entry

Any covid-19 symptoms will result in denied entry

All visitors must remain in the room of the patient they are visiting

All visitors must perform frequent hand hygiene, both when entering and while visiting

All visitors must comply with mask and social distancing guidelines while visiting

All visitors must practice proper respiratory etiquitte

No person under the age of 16 will be allowed visitation

To learn more about these changes and how we are working to maintain a safe environment for our patients, providers, employees and community, please visit RaleighGeneral.com.

