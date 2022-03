If you are a High School Senior attending a College in Maine, whether a 4-year College or Community College you may be eligible for a scholarship from the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. The Worthington Scholarship Foundation has funds available to grant $7 million in scholarships for students attending any campus in the University of Maine System, Maine's Community Colleges, Maine Maritime Academy and their partnering private colleges which include Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Husson and Thomas College.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO