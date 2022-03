Hundreds have gathered in central London to protest against Russia’s assault on Ukraine, with some recounting their fears for their families living through the war at home.Some demonstrators in Trafalgar Square were visibly emotional as they sang the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted: “Stop Putin, stop the war.”They carried placards saying “Putin terrorist” and “Protect Ukraine, save Europe”, and many were draped in the blue and yellow national flag of Ukraine.The rally began with a prayer led by Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the papal nuncio to Great Britain, who said: “Today we are all Ukrainians.”It came on the 10th day...

PROTESTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO