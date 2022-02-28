ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Boathouse Row to Light Up for Rare Disease Day, Says King of Prussia’s CSL Behring CEO

 5 days ago

CSL Behring Limited CEO and Managing Director Paul Perreault.Images via CSL Behring.

“Our collective hope shines a light on the progress made and challenges ahead,” CSL Behring Limited CEO and Managing Director Paul Perreault said in a video message to 25,000 employees. “Today, the rare disease community joins together to recognize Rare Disease Day. It’s a day, above all, that represents connection and hope.

Images via CSL Behring.

On February 28th, as night falls across the continents, famous landmarks will light up in the bright colors of Rare Disease Day.

These illuminations around the world remind us of what the rare disease community stands for and how the need to innovate never ends.

“We’re all connected as patients, caregivers, doctors, health care workers, scientists in the lab, plasma donors and those who produce life-changing medicines. Our collective hope shines light on all the progress we’ve made and the challenges still before us to overcome. Too few patients receive a swift and accurate diagnosis and many more need access to treatments that can improve the quality of their lives. And the medicines we call best-in-class today must continue to evolve and improve,” he notes.

Boathouse Row

The iconic lights of Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row will light up in green, purple, pink and blue to mark global Rare Disease Day, which is held annually on the final day of February.

Boathouse Row is one of dozens of landmarks across the globe that will take on the colors of Rare Disease Day as part of the Light Up for Rare campaign. Other landmarks that have taken part in this global celebration include the Empire State Building, the Roman Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Throughout February, CSL will recognize rare diseases through a number of upcoming communications and engagements.

At this special time of year, Paul asks his colleagues to reflect on the promise we have made to patients. And though Rare Disease Day is just one day on the calendar, asks them to recommit to deliver on that promise 365 days a year.

“Today, Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row joins hundreds of other world landmarks in celebrating those living with rare diseases by lighting up in the colors of global Rare Disease Day. Having led the way in treating patients for more than a century, CSL Behring is proud to support this unique celebration in our home region,” says CSL Chief Communications and Brand Officer Anthony Farina.

With its global headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by their promise to save lives. Read more about Rare Disease Day here.

