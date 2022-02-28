ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Police working to identify man found hit, killed on side of South Fulton road

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDyXf_0eRL53VR00

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in the City of South Fulton Monday morning.

A neighbor, Mel Keyton, told Channel 2 that he found a young man dead on the side of Campbellton-Fairburn Road around 7 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City of South Fulton police said the man was hit by a car and that he has not been identified. They have not said if they have a description of the vehicle that hit him.

Keyton said he and another neighbor covered the body with a blanket until police arrived so kids on the school bus wouldn’t see the victim.

Keyton said that the road is dangerous for pedestrians and there have been several previous accidents.

“This road is very dangerous. No lighting. No cameras,” Keyton said. “No walkway for pedestrians. We’re trying to get help in any kind of way we can. It’s every day almost. Something around this area.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
South Fulton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
South Fulton, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 2#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Texas man calls 911, waits on porch for police after shooting wife

A Texas man who called 911 and told a dispatcher he had shot his wife said he would wait on the porch of his home and wait for deputies, authorities said. Michael Wayne Stearns, 47, of the Springtown area, was true to his word, waiting on his porch with his shotgun when deputies arrived, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported. He was arrested without incident by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the newspaper reported.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
124K+
Followers
92K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy