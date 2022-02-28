Police working to identify man found hit, killed on side of South Fulton road

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in the City of South Fulton Monday morning.

A neighbor, Mel Keyton, told Channel 2 that he found a young man dead on the side of Campbellton-Fairburn Road around 7 a.m.

City of South Fulton police said the man was hit by a car and that he has not been identified. They have not said if they have a description of the vehicle that hit him.

Keyton said he and another neighbor covered the body with a blanket until police arrived so kids on the school bus wouldn’t see the victim.

Keyton said that the road is dangerous for pedestrians and there have been several previous accidents.

“This road is very dangerous. No lighting. No cameras,” Keyton said. “No walkway for pedestrians. We’re trying to get help in any kind of way we can. It’s every day almost. Something around this area.”

