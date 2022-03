The Mayors Quad City Young Adult Hiring Fair will be taking place tomorrow, March 2 from 12 – 5 pm at the TaxSlayer Center. The event will introduce high school and college students to local businesses looking for entry-level and summer employees. Mayors will gather at noon to open the event and will be available for interviews afterward. Representatives from the QCA Young Adult Hiring Fair Committee will be available to speak with the media about the impact this event has on the young workforce and local businesses.

MOLINE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO