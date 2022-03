Whether you like it or not, superhero movies sell. The Batman, due out in theaters this Friday, is poised to deliver the biggest opening weekend since Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuted to record-breaking numbers back in December. The decidedly darker DC film is conservatively estimated to make between $100 million and $125 million in its opening weekend, which is roughly around half of what No Way Home made in its first three days. There is, however, a realistic chance that it opens to around $140 million.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO