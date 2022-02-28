ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, LA

La Porsha Fisher killed, 2 injured after a rollover crash in Minden (Minden, LA)

On early Sunday morning, La Porsha Fisher was killed while two other people suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Minden.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at Taco Bell in the 1100 block of Homer Road in Minden at about 4 a.m. The early reports showed that La Porsha Fisher was driving a 2009 Kia Rio when the car swerved off the roadway and flipped over several times [...]

February 28, 2022

