ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Psychologist reveals how to train your brain to sleep better

By Ellie Cambridge, The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QfQ1_0eRL391300
Sleep patterns are all over the place for modern humans - but they can be changed. Shutterstock

Sleep can feel like an elusive beast at times, when you are struggling to get a good night’s rest.

One poor night of sleep is bad enough, but when that starts becoming a pattern it can be very frustrating.

It can start to seem like you’ll never break free from the habit of not sleeping well.

But there are solutions, an expert promises – you can train your brain to sleep better.

The problem is partly because we no longer follow the pattern of the sun rising and going down as we once did.

We can stay up watching TV for hours, scrolling on our phones and be kept up simply by the fact we can keep lights on.

This leads to worked-up brains and unsettled sleep if you do get off to the land of nod.

But clinical psychologist and sleep expert Michael Grandner believes it really is as simple as re-programming ourselves back to the natural rhythms.

He told CNN: “Sleep is highly programmable and adaptable to the situation.”

“So create the situation you want it to adapt to, do it often, and before long your brain is going to say ‘Look, this helps me sleep.’ “

The experts say just three fairly simple tricks can be the solution to any sleep woes.

1. Create a schedule to stick to

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9MqG_0eRL391300
The majority of adults need around seven or eight hours sleep to be fully rested.

The reason you get sleepy is due to something called Melatonin.

It’s a hormone produced by the body to regulate sleeping and waking.

When night is getting nearer levels rise, signaling to the body it’s nearly time to go to bed.

Then, as daylight starts to pour in through the windows melatonin stops being produced.

This results in the body becoming more awake, and is the signal to start the day.

But in order to work like the well-oiled machine, we need to have a good sleep, the pattern needs to be constant.

If you wake up and go to sleep at different times, the body ends up quite confused.

Dr Grandner said: “You want to build a reliable rhythm, much like the drummer counting the beat for the band.”

“By controlling when you wake up and go to bed, you’re setting the beat.”

“We can’t always control when we’re sleepy but we can control when we wake up, which activates a little timer in the brain that sets our rhythms for sleep.”

He said waking up at the same time and moving as soon as you open your eyes will set a good pattern and increase energy.

2. Don’t lie in bed awake

While it might seem counterproductive and the very last thing you want to do – if you can’t sleep, get up.

Even if you’ve only been asleep for half an hour or it’s the middle of the night, do not lie there waiting to fall back to sleep if you don’t automatically drop off again.

It’s best to get out of bed, get sleepy and then return.

This is because lying in bed but not sleeping – and very much wanting to sleep – means you end up associating your bed with being a stressful place.

For a good snooze, it’s far better to think of it as a restful spot.

It also means if you do need to hit the hay earlier, you will be able to drift off even if your mind is full.

3. Change your attitude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuCY0_0eRL391300
One poor night of sleep is bad enough, but when that starts becoming a pattern it can be very frustrating.

Sleep is often simply viewed as the thing you do to bookmark each day.

It’s put off in order to catch an episode of TV, or seen as something else to tick off in the routine.

But Dr. Grandner says this casual attitude towards sleep needs to be changed.

He said we should instead see sleep as the first step for a productive and happy following day.

The majority of adults need around seven or eight hours sleep to be fully rested.

That means if you need to get up at 7 am, going to bed at 11 pm is ideal.

The expert added: “Now you know when you have to stop and get ready to go to bed whether you’re done or not.

“The problem is we don’t stop, and we don’t disconnect. And that’s to our detriment and it makes the next day more stressful.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

3 Expert Tips for Better Sleep

These days, lots of us are sleep-deprived and if you’re one of them, it can feel like getting a good night’s sleep is near impossible. Part of the problem is that we’ve replaced our natural rhythms with artificial ones, like blue light from all our screens.To get those sleep rhythms back on track, psychologist and sleep expert Michael Grandner says we need to sleep-train our brains.
HEALTH
CBS Miami

Pediatric Psychologist Shares Tips On How To Talk To Your Child About The War In Ukraine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The images are scary for anyone, but the war in Ukraine may cause worry and even fear in small children who see or hear about the unrest. When talking to them, keep it straightforward, says Cleveland Clinic pediatric psychologist Vanessa Jensen. “It’s far away and that’s something that grownups do – let the grownups take care of this right now, OK. We get to take care of you and then we’ll make sure the adults take care of that. So, sometimes you just need to simplify it,” she said. Jensen says kids of any age can be bothered by what...
MIAMI, FL
WVNews

Training your brain to remember

“Where did I put that?” “What’s her name?” “Why did I come into this room?”. We all have lapses of memory from time to time. And, unfortunately, there are those who have serious memory issues. Day-to-day challenges are what I’d like to focus on for this column, though.
MENTAL HEALTH
WTRF

Fighting Fatigue: How To Sleep Better And Longer

Getting a good night’s sleep plays a vital role in your overall health. Sleeping recharges your body and brain to help prepare and energize you for each new day. Unfortunately, many people don’t get proper rest. If persistent insomnia keeps you up all night and feels exhausting each morning, follow these tips to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Your Brain#Clinical Psychologist#Windows#Go To Sleep#Cnn
KTEN.com

The Benefits of Heating Pads for better Sleep

Originally Posted On: https://www.pinetales.com/blogs/pillows-bedroom-sleep-health-lifestyle/the-benefits-of-heating-pads-to-sooth-sore-muscles-and-support-sleep. Heat therapy goes back to ancient times when the Chinese, Japanese, and Greeks used hot springs to treat injuries and sore muscles. Hot baths with Epsom salts and aromatherapy herbs can help soothe and relax sore muscles. Heating pads like our organic cherry pit heating pad...
HEALTH
CNET

What's Your Chronotype? The Answer Could Lead to Better Sleep

Everyone has an internal "master clock" that signals to our brain when it's time to eat, sleep and wake up. However, similar to the different time zones, everyone's biological clock is different. Naturally, some people are more productive in the morning, while others get their spark of creativity late at night.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION
Salon

New study reveals that drinking can shrink your brain

Just in time for the weekend, a new study reveals that daily consumption of alcohol can considerably degrade a person's brain over time. The study, published today in the journal Nature, provides data indicating that people who drank a pint of beer, or a 6-oz glass of wine on a daily basis over a month long sample period had brains that appeared to be two years older than those who only drank half a beer during that time.
MARKETING
BBC

Covid: How could the pandemic have affected your brain?

Memory loss, fatigue and trouble concentrating can be symptoms of having had coronavirus. But scientists think people who haven't had Covid are also suffering increased tiredness, impaired decision-making and a lack of focus due to the pandemic. Experts believe Covid uncertainty and disruption to routines have led to a phenomenon...
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
InspireMore

“I’ll Never Forget Leaving The Doctor’s Office That Day. … We Were Terrified; In Shock.” Mom Shares Son’s Journey With Birth Difference, Urges, “You And Your Child Are Never Alone.”

Meet Krista, a Smile Train supporter and a Texas mom who is spreading love and comfort all around the world. Her story has touched our hearts, and we’re sure it will touch yours, too!. “I’ll never forget leaving the doctor’s office that day in 2014. The last thing he...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Ledger

DR. BERNEY: Difference between worry and anxiety

Anxiety is one of our most common mental health challenges. Anxiety emerges when we take tests in school, at visits to the dentist, in social situations, when asked to do public speaking, flying, being alone, being in crowds, being in large places, being in confined spaces. You name it, it is likely that someone experiences anxiety related to it. For most of us, anxiety is an intense emotion that occurs because we fear that something really bad...
LAKELAND, FL
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

How to train your brain to be more spontaneous

Some people are willing to take advantage of opportunities that lie in front of them, while others fear to step off the path they have set for themselves. If you’re the kind of person who wants to know what’s coming before trying something new, then you might benefit from taking a few more chances.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy