Target Seeks to Entice Workers With Pay of Up to $24 an Hour

Company: LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Business: LivePerson is a New York-based software company that was founded in 1995 by Robert LoCascio, the current CEO and chairman. The company was the preeminent webchat provider in the U.S., if not globally, with 35% of the market share and some of the largest companies and brands as clients including Home Depot, Delta Air Lines and Citibank. The company's webchats provided users with the ability to chat with agents through portals. The company subsequently expanded into messaging through various communication platforms such as Google Messenger, WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat. The messaging saw many more benefits than the live chat – the asynchronous messaging reduced the company's cost to serve, as agents can manage numerous messages versus needing to be one on one for the chats.

SOFTWARE ・ 19 HOURS AGO