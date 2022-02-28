ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Seeks to Entice Workers With Pay of Up to $24 an Hour

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from...

NBC Chicago

Big Raises May Be Coming Back Down to Earth

Workers saw average pay grow by 5.1% in the past year, to $31.58 an hour, according to the February jobs report issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. Rank-and-file workers saw a 6.7% bump. However, hourly earnings grew by just $0.01 from January, much less than the big increases...
NBC Chicago

Starboard Value Has Options to Build Value at Webchat Provider LivePerson

Company: LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Business: LivePerson is a New York-based software company that was founded in 1995 by Robert LoCascio, the current CEO and chairman. The company was the preeminent webchat provider in the U.S., if not globally, with 35% of the market share and some of the largest companies and brands as clients including Home Depot, Delta Air Lines and Citibank. The company's webchats provided users with the ability to chat with agents through portals. The company subsequently expanded into messaging through various communication platforms such as Google Messenger, WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat. The messaging saw many more benefits than the live chat – the asynchronous messaging reduced the company's cost to serve, as agents can manage numerous messages versus needing to be one on one for the chats.
NBC Chicago

Black Women Have Been Hit ‘Especially Hard' by Pandemic Job Losses–and They're Still Behind in Recovery

The U.S. economy has bounced back at a stunning pace since 2020's coronavirus recession – yet this recovery has largely left behind Black women. Throughout much of the pandemic and consistently since December, Black women's unemployment (5.8%) has been significantly higher than that of Latinas, Asian women and white women, according to research from the National Women's Law Center.
NBC Chicago

Tech Private Equity Investor Orlando Bravo Says the Mantra of ‘Growth at All Costs' Is Over

Software has been one of the worst-performing sectors this year amid a rising rate environment and geopolitical tensions overseas. This comes as no shock to Orlando Bravo who helms tech-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo. He says the mantra of 'growth at all costs' is over and that investors are slowly shifting their focus from momentum to fundamentals and profitability.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

