Bronx, NY

Suspected shoplifter swings screwdriver at Bronx store employee: video

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
 5 days ago

A violent shoplifter attacked a Bronx store employee with a screwdriver after he caught her swiping clothes, cops said Monday.

The woman was trying to hide the clothes she planned to pilfer from the Cee Cee department store on East 149th Street on Feb. 16 when a 55-year-old male worker confronted her, cops said.

Video shows the suspect swinging wildly at the worker with a screwdriver in hand, knocking over some slippers hanging on the wall during the scuffle.

The NYPD is looking for this woman after she attacked a sales clerk who tried to prevent her from shoplifting on February 16, 2022.
According to the store owner, the woman made off with $30 worth of clothing.
The employee attempted to confront the thief but was attacked with a screwdriver.
The suspect is described as about 50 years old, with a slim build and short black hair.

The woman left the Mott Haven store with three pieces of clothing valued at $30 total, cops said.

The worker suffered a minor cut on the right side of his face and refused medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a black dreadlocks wig, a white hooded sweatshirt with OLD NAVY written on the front, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

