ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

German billionaire buys Highland estate with NO ROADS for £1.2million in bid to turn one of Britain’s ‘last great wildernesses’ into a luxury tourist destination

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A German billionaire has bought one of Britain's 'last great wildernesses' hoping to rewild it and turn it into a tourist destination.

Tycoon Christoph Henkel, 64, has purchased 13,000 acre Kilchoan estate on the Knoydart peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, adding to his global portfolio of secluded resorts.

Mr Henkel, said to be worth £1.4 billion, has revealed he plans to rewild Kilchoan and revamp its tourist accommodation like he has for his other luxury resorts in the US and the Caribbean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyrxB_0eRL2u0o00
Tycoon Christoph Henkel, 64, has purchased 13,000 acre Kilchoan estate in the Knoydart peninsula in the Scottish Highlands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXox6_0eRL2u0o00
Mr Henkel, said to be worth £1.4 billion, has revealed he plans to rewild Kilchoan and revamp its tourist accommodation

In a similar move Mr Henkel turned Dunton, a former mining town in Colorado, into a hot springs resort where rooms cost around £2,300 a night.

Mr Henkel's purchase of the property was criticised by Ailsa Raeburn, chair of Community Land Scotland.

Ms Raeburn said: 'The concept of a billionaire absentee landowners buying large rural landholdings to do with as they please is about as far from the idea of Scotland as a modern, progressive country as it's possible to get.

'It underlines the pressing need for further radical land reform that empowers local communities and serves the wider public interest, rather than enabling the super-rich to become 21st century lairds, with all the power and privilege that confers, just because they can.'

Mr Henkel responded to the criticism: 'Obviously I know about the sentiment with some people, but this land was for sale, it was unencumbered, and I bought it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsG9g_0eRL2u0o00
The peninsula has been described as one of Britain's 'last great wildernesses'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27q1P9_0eRL2u0o00
The sprawling estate on Scotland's west coast includes the idyllic Loch Nevis (pictured)

'Inverie did the community buyout of the majority of the land on the peninsula, and the past owner of Kilchoan was one of the people who helped that.

'But I don't know what to say. It was for sale, I bought it, and there we are.

'It's also not like one is buying a piece of land with 20,000 apartments on it. It is really as unprotected as land gets.

'I understand the political settlement, but I don't agree with it, let's put it this way.'

Mr Henkel added that he was planting 80 hectares of naturally-occurring trees in the estate and said he was not interested in profit - only in preserving the wilderness.

Supplies and equipment have already been shipped in and planning applications lodged with Highland Council to turn the estate into a modern visitor destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovTSp_0eRL2u0o00
A friend in London told Mr Henkel about the peninsula years ago and he jumped at the chance to buy it when it went up for sale

Kilchoan, owned for years by the Delwart family from Belgium, had already been on the market for six months by the time Mr Henkel first visited it in November 2019.

Mr Henkel plans to add further accommodation, although stressed it would represent a modest increase, and declined to put a figure on how much he intends to invest.

He said: 'There is one thing which the places have in common - people love to come and stay in wild places, and sleep in a comfortable bed at the same time.

'We're adding a few buildings because the ones we have now are basically falling down.

'A barn is falling apart, and we're taking it down and rebuilding it and making it energy efficient.

'Will we be successful in getting people to come? That's the entrepreneurial question. I can't give you the answer but we have some interest.'

A friend in London told him about the peninsula years ago, and when he caught wind that one of its prized estates was up for sale, he jumped at the chance to buy it.

Industrialist Mr Henkel said: 'I was just blown away by it. I really had no long-term plan to acquire anything in Scotland.

'But when I saw Kilchoan and Knoydart, it spoke to me.

'I was probably the first one who the seller saw who said, 'Great, it doesn't have a road'

Sellers Bidwells, who handled the sale, said they received inquiries from Russia, South Africa and Australia for the estate.

They said it was a once in a generation chance to acquire 'one of the last great wildernesses left on mainland Britain'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D73aw_0eRL2u0o00
Christoph Henkel's fortune comes in the form of Henkel, the German chemical company founded by his grandfather

With no road network the land is only accessible by ferry, or a two-day hike.

Prospective purchasers used private jets and helicopters to view the property, and take in its expansive views across to Eigg and Rum.

Mr Henkel finalised a deal just weeks before the first lockdown in March 2020.

Registers of Scotland shows a purchase price of £1.2 million.

The accounts for Kilchoan's newly incorporated estate company, which has Mr Henkel as its sole director, values its property at £4.2 million.

Mr Henkel has promised to work alongside the community, take a 'measured and balanced' approach to rewilding.

He said he wants to ensure Kilchoan remains 'as remote and untouched as possible'.

The pandemic has hindered his plans for the estate but he managed to spend six or seven weeks at Kilchoan last year, where he met with some of the locals.

He intends to return in May and said he is excited at the prospect of 'enhancing' the estate, just as he and his wife did with their Colorado property.

The old farmhouse at Kilchoan was one of the first properties to be overhauled by the Henkels.

The work has been praised by longstanding visitors to the peninsula - but it has a £1,250 nightly rate now in place during spring and summer.

Other properties on the estate, including the three-bedroom Tigh na Broc and two-bedroom Tigh na Dobhran, have also undergone renovation.

Comments / 10

Related
Daily Mail

Moment Britain's 'most wanted woman' Sarah Panitzke, 47, who laundered £1BILLION in a mobile phone VAT fraud is arrested while walking her dog in Spanish village after nearly a decade on the run

This is the moment Britain's most wanted woman was arrested by Spanish police following nearly a decade on the run. Privately-educated university graduate Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held on Sunday by officers from an elite Madrid-based police unit as she walked her dog near her home in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
Daily Mail

A right royal mess: Deportation flight carrying criminals to Jamaica 'is cancelled until after William and Kate's visit' to the Caribbean nation to avoid controversy overshadowing the trip

A flight to Jamaica full of convicted criminals is said to have been delayed until after Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to the country next month. The royal couple are set to visit the nation at the start of a Caribbean charm offensive, launched after Barbados opted to become a republic last year.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
AFP

Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain

Sri Lanka shipped out to Britain on Monday the last of several hundred containers filled with thousands of tonnes of illegally imported waste, officials said. Several Asian countries have in recent years been pushing back against an onslaught of refuse from wealthier nations and have started turning back unwanted shipments. The waste from Britain arrived in Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2019 and was listed as "used mattresses, carpets and rugs". But in reality it also contained biowaste from hospitals including body parts from mortuaries, according to customs officials.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Estates#Tourist Destination#Falling Down#German#Highland#Rewild Kilchoan#Community Land Scotland
KPEL 96.5

Banned Baby Names: See What Names Made the List

Did you know that there are baby names that are banned?. Yes, even in America there are certain names that you can not name your children. I guess on some level I figured there were names that were not acceptable baby names but I have never really looked into it until now.
RELATIONSHIPS
FodorsTravel

Black Women Are Leaving the United States in Record Numbers—Here’s Why

After barely getting out alive, there was no way I was continuing medical treatment in the United States. I know too well why Black women feel unsafe in America. The most insignificant parts of any other woman’s week become nexus events forcing Black women into a corner, where we decide if we should risk it all to save ourselves. Many of us cross oceans to find refuge because the resources meant to “help” us in our own country turn into weapons used against us.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Jax Hudur

Science says Blue-eyed and Dark-skinned People Lived in Britain 10,000 years ago

When a team of scientists used cutting-edge technology to sequence the DNA genome of Britain’s oldest and nearly complete skeleton, they were baffled by their findings. The skeletal remains, or Cheddar Man as scientists named him, is believed to be the earliest Briton who lived about 10,000 years ago. Cheddar Man was excavated in 1903 in Gough’s Cave at Cheddar Gorge, Somerset.
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

307K+
Followers
19K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy