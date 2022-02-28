SEPTA to Sell $800M in Revenue Bonds to Fund Projects Like the Bridgeport Viaduct

SEPTA working on the Bridgeport Viaduct. Image via SEPTA.

Later in the year, SEPTA is planning to sell around $800 million in revenue bonds to finance some of its priority projects, including the $35 million overhaul of a Bridgeport viaduct on the Norristown High-Speed Line along with the rehab of subway and Regional Rail stations, writes Thomas Fitzgerald for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This would represent the largest bond financing for SEPTA, thanks to a change in the way Pennsylvania pays for state aid to mass-transit systems. Now SEPTA can borrow against its share of the money.

This move was authorized earlier in the week by the agency’s board.

“It’s a momentous opportunity for SEPTA to work on our state-of-good-repair backlog and invest long-term in vehicle replacement,” said Richard Burnfield, the transit agency’s deputy general manager.

The transit agency said it has upward of $4.6 billion of deferred repair needs, along with dozens of priority projects it is planning to work on.

“There is no shortage of needs,” said Burnfield.

The borrowing will not increase fares on SEPTA, according to spokesperson Andrew Busch.