New Studies Support Wuhan Wet Market as Origin of COVID-19

Cardiac tamponade is accumulation of fluid in the sac near the heart (pericardium), resulting in decreased blood volume to be pumped due to difficulty in compression of the heart. The symptoms of this disease include weakness, shortness of breath, fatigue, light-headedness, cough, pale, blue or grey-tinted skin, swelling of the abdomen and veins in the legs or arms, or other areas; rapid heartbeat, fainting, anxiety, or restlessness. Chest trauma, kidney failure, cancer, pericarditis, hypothyroidism, connective tissue diseases, aortic rupture, tuberculosis, and post-operative consequences of cardiac surgery are the causes of cardiac tamponade. Risk factors that increase the chances of this disorder include heart attack, heart surgery, and injury to the heart, radiation therapy to the chest, end-stage lung cancer, hypothyroidism, and systemic lupus erythematosus. Diagnosis for cardiac tamponade is done using X-ray, computed tomography (CT), coronary angiography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The diagnosis may be more supported by ultrasound of the heart.
