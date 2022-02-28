ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Studies Support Wuhan Wet Market as Origin of COVID-19

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStalls at a Chinese wet market/courtesy Getty Images. The two predominant theories about the origin of COVID-19 are the “lab-leak” theory and the “wet market” theory. The latter received some extra credibility with the publication of three new studies. In the lab-leak theory, the virus,...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

UK government believes Wuhan lab leak most likely COVID-19 origin: report

The United Kingdom's government is increasingly reassured that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a new report. While the theory that the coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was dismissed by world governments early into the pandemic, evidence continues to trickle out supporting the claim. Government officials in the U.K., U.S., and elsewhere have begun voicing support for further investigation into the lab leak possibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristian Andersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wet Market#Animal Virus#Covid#Snake#U S Cdc#Chinese#Mers#Huanan
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
biospace.com

Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

With a market share of over 40%, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the medical aesthetics industry. In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global aesthetic medicine market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of procedure and region.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
biospace.com

Dysplasia Epiphysealis Hemimelica Treatment Market: North America Dominates the Global Market

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica (DEH), commonly known as Trevor disease, is a rare non-hereditary epiphyseal disorder, which is characterized by localized overgrowth of osteochondral affecting one or more ossification centers or epiphyses. DEH is an asymmetrical and abnormal development of fibrocartilage, including endochondral ossification to cease dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica once the...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Micropump Market will reach US$ 10 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, According to a recent study done by FMI, the Micropump Market is expected to reach US$ 9.27 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.6 billion in 2021, expanding at a high CAGR of 19%. This study explains how the micropump market is directly proportional to increasing technological advancements and rising demand for micropumps during care testing. The micropumps include micropump gj, micropump ga, etc.
MARKETS
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Cardiac Tamponade Market: Increase in number of cardiac cases is expected to drive the market

Cardiac tamponade is accumulation of fluid in the sac near the heart (pericardium), resulting in decreased blood volume to be pumped due to difficulty in compression of the heart. The symptoms of this disease include weakness, shortness of breath, fatigue, light-headedness, cough, pale, blue or grey-tinted skin, swelling of the abdomen and veins in the legs or arms, or other areas; rapid heartbeat, fainting, anxiety, or restlessness. Chest trauma, kidney failure, cancer, pericarditis, hypothyroidism, connective tissue diseases, aortic rupture, tuberculosis, and post-operative consequences of cardiac surgery are the causes of cardiac tamponade. Risk factors that increase the chances of this disorder include heart attack, heart surgery, and injury to the heart, radiation therapy to the chest, end-stage lung cancer, hypothyroidism, and systemic lupus erythematosus. Diagnosis for cardiac tamponade is done using X-ray, computed tomography (CT), coronary angiography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The diagnosis may be more supported by ultrasound of the heart.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hepatitis A Vaccines Market: Rise in number of hepatitis A cases to drive the market

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by hepatitis A virus that can lead to mild to severe illness. The hepatitis A virus (HAV) is spread through direct contact with an infectious person or through ingestion of contaminated food and water. Most patients recover fully from hepatitis A with a lifelong immunity. However, a small number of people with hepatitis A could succumb to the disease. Rise of hepatitis A infection is linked with poor sanitation & hygiene and lack of safe water. Hepatitis A occurs periodically and in epidemics globally, with a propensity for cyclic reappearances. The hepatitis A virus is one of the common reasons for foodborne infection. An effective and safe vaccine is available to prevent hepatitis A. Safe water supply, food safety, improved sanitation, and hand washing could also be effective ways to combat hepatitis A.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Treatment Market: Surge in disease prevalence is projected to fuel the growth of the market

Cubital tunnel syndrome is a peripheral medical condition of numbness, weakness, or tingling due to compression of the ulnar nerve. Cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and also known as ulnar neuropathy. Ulnar nerve is responsible for sensation and movement to the arm and hand. It supplies impulses to the back of the arm, around the inside of the elbow, neck to shoulder and hand in the fourth and fifth fingers. Excess pressure in the ulnar nerve causes swelling. Increased pressure from bone or connective tissue or nerve in the wrist, arm, or elbow. Numbness and pain in the elbow, tingling, especially in the little and ring fingers are early symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Decrease in the overall hand grip, claw-like deformity of the hand, weakness affecting the little and ring fingers, muscle wasting in the hand, and decrease in the ability to pinch the little finger and thumb are severe symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Some other frequent conditions associated or linked with the syndrome are thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Health care specialists recommend nerve conduction studies, physical examination, and other tests such as electromyography (EMG) to confirm cubital tunnel syndrome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), incidence of cubital tunnel syndrome is approximately 25 cases per 100 000 persons per year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy