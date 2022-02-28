ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcrotech Biopharma is a platform: a platform for hope in the face of rare and uncommon diseases. The company’s mission is to “provide effective treatment and hope to the patients and their families battling rare and aggressive diseases that other companies have not focused on.” And it intends to do so...

FOX8 News

People in Triad raising awareness for rare diseases, treatment

(WGHP) — Being exceptional can be nice unless it’s a disease. Feb. 28 was National Rare Diseases Day in the US, and as our population grows, so does the number of people with diseases that are rare. “Everybody has something. This is ours,” Annie Kendrick said. “My husband has allergies, and we have EB.” “I knew there […]
Wyoming News

Early Trial Offers Hope Treating Rare 'Brittle Bone' Disease

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help build bone mass in some adults with a rare brittle-bone disease, a small preliminary study suggests. The disease is called osteogenesis imperfecta. It's caused by defects in certain genes involved in making collagen -- a key protein in the body's connective tissue. Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is present at birth, and may leave children with soft bones that are deformed or break easily -- though the severity of the condition ranges widely. ...
WFMY NEWS2

What is a rare disease and what causes it?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rare diseases impact 30 million Americans nationwide. At least 1 in 10 people are diagnosed with a rare disease, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. About 7,000 diseases are considered rare including all pediatric cancers. But what exactly is a rare disease?. What is...
KIMT

Mayo Clinic raises awareness for Rare Disease Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 300 million people worldwide are living with a rare disease and patients, families and caregivers are asked to share their stories to spread awareness. Rare Disease Day is a global movement working towards equity in health care and access to diagnosis as well as therapies...
biospace.com

Microneedling Market: Increase in Incidence of Skin Diseases and Disorders to drive the market

According to the report, the global microneedling market was valued at US$ 481.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. Microneedling is a wrinkle, scar, and atypical texture or pigment therapy. Microneedling is a procedure that involves the use of needles to make small holes in the skin. The aim of the procedure is to generate new collagen and skin tissue. The treatment is primarily used on the face. It is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat wrinkles, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, scars, and cellulite. This promotes the synthesis of collagen and elastin fibers, as well as the formation of capillaries, resulting in tissue remodeling.
biospace.com

Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: The nasal segment is projected to be driven by increase in the use of nasal sprays for the treatment of asthma

Albany NY, United States: Asthma associated with high level of eosinophils (white blood cells) is known as eosinophilic asthma. Patients with this form of asthma suffer from inflamed airways, which are blocked by fluid and mucus. They also experience spasms that cause difficulty in breathing. Eosinophilic asthma is characterized by abnormally high levels of eosinophils in the blood, affecting sinuses, nasal passage, and the lower airways. The condition is found to be common among people aged between 25 and 35.
biospace.com

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market: The Approval of Several New Drugs for the Treatment of AIDS is expected to Drive Market Growth

Albany NY, United States: Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is one of the most widespread, catastrophic, and incurable diseases among humans in the world. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013, deaths caused by HIV ranked sixth in the total number of deaths in the world.
Biomarkers For Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Based Immunotherapy

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 30 Billion. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: CTLA-4, LAG3, PD-1/PD-L1, TIGIT Inhibitors. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: > 300 Drugs In Trials. Biomarkers sourced During clinical Trials. Biomarkers...
biospace.com

Dendritic Cell and CAR-T Therapies Market: Growing awareness among people to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Dendritic cells are known as accessory cells of the mammalian immune system. Their major function is to process surface antigen of T cells of immune system. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR-T) therapy is an immunotherapy, which is primarily used to treat cancers. Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that are a part of mammalian cells and functions by provoking anti-tumor responses. Dendritic cells can be activated in vivo by genetic engineering. Current cellular immunotherapy treatment therapies are divided into CAR-T, CAR-NK, stem cell therapeutics direct reprogramming, and dendritic cell immunotherapies. Sipuleucel-T is the only approved immunotherapy based on the concept of dendritic cells mechanism, which was approved in 2010 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. In August 2017, the U.S. food drug admiration (FDA) approved Kymriah CAR-T therapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In October 2017, Kite Pharma obtained FDA approval for its CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta. Kite Pharma was the second company to launch CAR-T in the market.
NebraskaTV

Shedding Light on A-H-P, a Rare Genetic Disease

Two of Me: Living with Porphyria chronicles the lives of seven people around the world living with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) and is an unforgettable testament to the strength of the human spirit that calls on others to spread the word about this rare disease. This segment is sponsored by:...
biospace.com

Adrenergic Drugs Market: The bronchodilators drug class segment is projected to account for a key share of the market

Albany NY, United States: Adrenergic drugs, also called as sympathomimetic drugs, are the medication used to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system located in several parts of the body such as the chest and lower back region of the spinal cord. These drugs stimulate the chemical messenger epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal gland, or replicate the action of these chemical messengers. These drugs are utilized to increase the breathing rate, heartbeat, sweating, urine flow, and prevent bleeding. Adrenergic drugs have diverse applications in the treatment of several life-threatening conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, cardiac arrest, shock, and allergic reactions. Bronchodilators, vasopressors, and cardiac stimulators are the three major types of adrenergic drugs, with each having different applications in treating a variety of disease indications.
biospace.com

Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
biospace.com

Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

With a market share of over 40%, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the medical aesthetics industry. In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global aesthetic medicine market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of procedure and region.
biospace.com

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
biospace.com

Fibrous Cortical Defect Treatment Market: Increasing cases of fibrous cortical across the globe is one of the primary booster of the market

Albany NY, United States: Fibrous cortical is chronic bone disorder typical occur in children usually between 2-12 years of age. It weakens the affected bone, and deform or fracture it when left untreated. The increasing cases of fibrous cortical across the globe is one of the primary booster of the global fibrous cortical defect treatment market.
biospace.com

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Growth Market Analysis: New Technological Advancement and Upcoming Opportunity

Surgical stapling devices or surgical staplers are occupying an increasingly crucial role in surgeries, particularly for complex ones such as gastrointestinal, gynecologic, and bariatric procedures. Over past few years, these mechanical medical devices have grown proportionately to complement the several advancements in surgical procedures. The use of surgical stapler devices helps in the development of new surgical techniques, modify the existing ones, and boost patient outcomes. The market for surgical stapling devices also witnesses a robust impetus from the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgeries all around the world. One of the most important criteria in making the optimal use of these devices by surgeons is the comprehensive knowledge of tissue-device interactions so that a stable anastomosis could be created. With each tissue displaying a unique characteristic and intrinsic biomechanical properties, the interaction of surgical stapling device depends on several factors such as staple height, compression, tissue thickness, and tissue compressibility. On this note, surgeons must be aware of these interactions and if they fail to update their knowledge and skills about the working of new devices as well as reengineered existing types, this may lead to unexpectedly low surgical outcomes.
