Yonkers, NY

NEW CHIEF NURSING OFFICER AT MEDICAL CENTER

By Editorial Staff
 5 days ago
Mark Pohar has been appointed chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Saint Joseph’s...

CAREGIVER AWARDED

“Oh, my goodness, I appreciate it so much,” exclaimed Gladys Bovin as she hugged Tom Daly, director of live-in services and quality assurance at Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) after receiving the homecare agency’s Platinum Caregiver Award. In addition to a check for $5,000, the monthly award includes a crystal statue and a certificate of merit in…
Waveny LifeCare Network opens school for nursing professionals

Waveny LifeCare Network has launched its Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and Home Health Aide (HHA) School at 3 Farm Road in New Canaan. The new initiative was created to recruit and train nursing professionals through a six-week training, apprenticeship and mentoring program. According to the company, participants will immediately begin earning a salary plus benefits, and those who complete the training program will receive a Connecticut Certified Nurse Aide certificate and transition to a full-time position within the network.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Norwalk chiropractor receives humanitarian award

Dr. Keith Overland, a Norwalk-based chiropractor who has practiced for 40 years, has been named the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) 2022 Humanitarian of the Year. Dr. Overland is a past ACA president and is the chairman of the organization’s Legislative Committee and a member of its Political Action Committee and Media Response Team. He is a graduate of New York Chiropractic College (now Northeast College of Health Sciences) in Seneca Falls, New York and was recently appointed secretary general of the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic.
NORWALK, CT
BURKE DEPARTMENT EXPANSION

The Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Neuropsychology and Rehabilitation Psychology Department has been expanded with the addition of two clinical neuropsychologists: Tehila Eilam-Stock, Ph.D., and Elizabet Santana Marmon-Halm, Psy.D., who will offer assessment and rehabilitation psychology services. Eilam-Stock joined the department after completing her predoctoral training in clinical neuropsychology at New York University (NYU) Langone Rusk Rehabilitation and a postdoctoral…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yonkers, NY
Health
City
Yonkers, NY
Wellness center planned for Mount Saint Mary College campus

Mount Saint Mary College is partnering with Mid Hudson Construction Management (MHCM) on the creation of a wellness center at its Newburgh campus. The Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness will provide medical and educational services for underserved individuals and families, including the uninsured. The center is being funded in part by grants from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and New York State’s Higher Education Capital. Once completed, the college expects the center to serve more than 4,000 residents per year.
NEWBURGH, NY
ECONOMIC RECOVERY FROM COVID

The city of Mount Vernon is partnering with the United Way of Westchester and Putnam in White Plains on the 2022 Financial Navigators program, a free service that has been helping Mount Vernon residents better manage the continuing financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020. Presently operational, residents can call 211 for assistance, United…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
NEW MEDICAL STAFF LEADERSHIP AT WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL

George Anastasian, M.D., FASA, has been elected president of the medical staff at White Plains Hospital, a position he will hold until the end of 2023. He succeeds Dr. Richard Weinstein. Serving as chief of the Department of Anesthesiology at White Plains Hospital and site director for North American Partners in Anesthesiology, Anastasian oversees a…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
#Medical Center#Margaretville Hospital#Westfair Online
PLASTIC SURGERY CHIEF APPOINTED

Westchester Medical Center, the flagship hospital in the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) in Valhalla recently appointed Edmond Ritter, M.D., as chief of reconstructive and plastic surgery for the network as well as its Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, where he is working in collaboration with specialists in pediatric reconstructive and plastic surgery. He possesses…
VALHALLA, NY
DONATION TO FULLER CENTER

The Larchmont/Mamaroneck Lions recently teamed up with Sedona Taphouse in Mamaroneck for its monthly “Mondays Dine Out for Charity” in support of The Fuller Center for Housing of Greater New York City, a local nonprofit based in New Rochelle that builds homes for underprivileged families and responds to disaster relief, utilizing volunteers and donated or…
MAMARONECK, NY
WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT

Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) recently named Phyllis M. Yezzo, DNP, RN, CPHQ, to senior vice president and chief nurse executive, which expands her responsibilities from regional to network oversight of nursing operations at all WMCHealth hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and provider practices. Most recently, she served for seven years as a senior vice…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
White Plains, NY
