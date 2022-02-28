ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown’s Montco SAAC Awarded $800,000 from the Regina Charitable Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation

Image via SAAC.

The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (Montco SAAC) has received $800,000 from the Regina Charitable Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation. The gift will support Montco SAAC’s facility upgrades in Norristown.

Located at 536 George Street, Montco SAAC’s Norristown Senior Center offers fitness, education, nutrition, art, and recreational classes, as well as congregate lunches. The Norristown building is also home to one of Montco SAAC’s three Meals on Wheels sites. Each year, Montco SAAC’s volunteers distribute over 166,000 nutritious meals to homebound seniors in Montgomery County.

“This is a truly transformative gift,” said Whitney Lingle, Montco SAAC’s executive director. “Like all buildings, our Norristown site has degraded over time. This grant will allow us to upgrade our facilities so that our seniors can enjoy a safe, comfortable, and dignified experience while they socialize with friends and participate in vital health and wellness programming.”

The good news comes as a relief after two challenging years.

According to Lingle, the staff at Montco SAAC remained dedicated to keeping in touch with its members, especially during Covid-related closures. Seniors were offered online services and classes, as well as telephone and at-home wellness checks. “Seniors deserve high-quality care and resources—no matter the circumstances,” said Lingle. “Improving our facilities will help us expand our services following a particularly rough period for older adults.”

The grant was made possible by the Regina Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Philadelphia Foundation.

In 2021, the Regina Nursing Home, a 121-bed skilled nursing facility located in Norristown, was sold to a private equity firm. Proceeds from the sale were designated for charitable use. The Philadelphia Foundation manages over 1,000 active funds, partnering closely with its donors to steward investments and maximize community impact.

Montco SAAC expects to begin the process of upgrading its Norristown facilities later this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
