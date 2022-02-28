ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion’s Kobe Bryant’s Rarest Cards Fetches a Record $2Ms

 5 days ago

Kobe Bryant on the court circa 2014.Image via Wikipedia.

One of the rarest Kobe Bryant cards sold last week for a record $2 million, making it the most expensive card ever sold of the Lower Merion and Los Angeles Lakers star, writes Eduardo Gonzalez for the Los Angeles Times.

The sale of the 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card occurred privately, according to PWCC Marketplace, an online trading card marketplace.

The 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card sold privately for a record $2 millionImage via PWCC Marketplace, L.A. Times.

The card depicts the Black Mamba, wearing No. 8, passing a basketball against an emerald background. The card is not autographed and is not a rookie card.

The condition of the card received high scores, including 9.5 for centering, 8.5 for edges, 8 for corners, and 9 for surfaces. The overall grading awarded by Beckett Grading Service was 8.5.

That is the company’s highest score, according to Jesse Craig, director of business development at PWCC.

“This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence,” he said. “It’s more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or an autograph. The grade on this is also the highest that exists, with only one other BGS 8.5 in the world.”

Read more about the rarest cards of Kobe Bryant in the Los Angeles Times.

