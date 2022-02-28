ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead Avalanche Center issues backcountry avalanche warning

By MTN News
 5 days ago
The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.

The avalanche danger will rise to high on Monday and "very dangerous avalanche conditions exist" on and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead ranges, as well as for parts of Glacier National Park.

The warning is in effect until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Flathead Avalanche Center warning notes "heavy, dense snow, blowing snow, and rain on snow may overload the snow surface and buried weak layers resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow and natural avalanches."

Traveling in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended, according to the Center. Additional information can be found at http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/ and http://www.avalanche.org .

