Clark County, OH

Applications now being accepted for Clark County home repairs

By Katie Shatsby
 5 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications are now being accepted for emergency home repairs from the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield.

According to Clark County, applications are being accepted for the 2022 Clark County Homeowner Emergency Repair Grant Program starting on February 28.

The program means to provide critical and immediate home repairs for Clark County homeowners who have been impacted by COVID-19, are unemployed or experiencing food or housing insecurity said Clark County.

Clark County said homeowners may receive up to $7,500 for home repairs or $10,000 for roof repairs. Eligible projects include leaking roofs, inoperable furnaces, electrical repairs and plumbing repairs.

The program is being administered by the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

To apply for the program, call (937) 322-4623 or stop in the office at 527 East Home Rd. in Springfield. You can also apply online at springfieldnhp.org .

To view program and eligibility requirements, click here .

WDTN

WDTN

