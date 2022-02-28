Brandon Vukas

EDUCATION: University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA), University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) TRIA, a partner-led architecture firm with a focus on designing unique spaces for science and technology and corporate clients, announces that Emma Pina has joined the firm as Director of Operations. Her wealth of knowledge and leadership in project management will allow TRIA the opportunity for continued growth and success in the life sciences sector. Emma brings over 10 years of global management experience in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry.

