Business

Brandon Vukas

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon was recently promoted to supervisor in the technology department. He has over nine years of...

bizjournals

Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

People On The Move

EDUCATION: University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA), University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) TRIA, a partner-led architecture firm with a focus on designing unique spaces for science and technology and corporate clients, announces that Emma Pina has joined the firm as Director of Operations. Her wealth of knowledge and leadership in project management will allow TRIA the opportunity for continued growth and success in the life sciences sector. Emma brings over 10 years of global management experience in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry.
BOSTON, MA

