I completely understand and support the belief that sports and entertainment should stay out of politics. However, when it comes to right and wrong, like killing innocent people in your neighboring country because you feel like it, then I think it's time to make a statement. I like college soccer but I'm not an international professional soccer fan. From the outside, the governing body, FIFA, has always seemed willing to sacrifice integrity for whatever currency is being offered. We have Major League Baseball, why would I take on another dysfunctional greed driven sport to follow?

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO