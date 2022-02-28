ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

All-Star field set for DJ World Junior Golf Championship in Murrells Inlet – March 4-6

By Chris Parks
 5 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – The seventh annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship presented by LA Golf , which will be played March 4-6 at TPC Myrtle Beach, will again feature one of the strongest fields in youth golf.

A 54-hole, college-style event, 90 players (60 boys, 30 girls) secured invitations to the DJ World Junior, including some of America’s premier young talent. On the boys side, 44 of the 60 players are ranked among America’s top 100 by either Golfweek or Junior Golf Scoreboard, while 26 of the 30 girls are top 100 players.

The boys field will be headlined by Ben James (Milford, Ct.), America’s No. 1, according to Junior Golf Scoreboard, No. 4 Luke Clanton (Hialeah, Fla.), and No. 7 Johnathan Griz (Hilton Head, S.C.). All three players are seniors and have signed to play collegiate golf – James at the University of Virginia, Clanton at Florida State University, and Griz at the University of Alabama.

The girls field will be headlined by junior Bailey Shoemaker (Dade City, Fla.), America’s third-ranked girl, No. 13 Gianna Clemente (Warren, Ohio) and No. 33 Alice Zhao.

St. James High School product Adrian Anderson will participate for the second straight season.

“We can’t wait for America’s premier juniors to challenge themselves at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship,” tournament director Scott Tomasello said. “The goal when we launched this tournament, with Dustin’s unwavering support, was to make it America’s premier junior event, and we believe we are close to fulfilling that goal.”

With Johnson’s support, the tournament provides players a PGA Tour-like experience, and the opportunity to test themselves against a premier field.

A significant part of the event’s appeal is TPC Myrtle Beach, one of the Grand Strand’s most decorated layouts. TPC Myrtle Beach has hosted the Senior PGA Tour Championship and been ranked among “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest, making it an ideal venue to test golf’s rising young stars.

The Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship is being sponsored by LA Golf, Founders Group International, the Dustin Johnson Golf School, and Golf Tourism Solutions.

Johnson’s involvement with the tournament reflects his long-time commitment to junior golf, particularly in South Carolina, where he grew into one of the world’s best players. Through the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, Johnson has donated more than $500,000 to junior golf, sponsoring numerous events throughout the state and helping cover entry costs for kids who need financial assistance.

For more information, visit www.worldjuniorgolfchampionship.com .

Courtesy – Kingfish Communications

