ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

By DAVID BAUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaXC4_0eRKxm7z00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — As his executive producer, Chris Licht, prepares to take over as the new chief of CNN, Stephen Colbert joked late Monday that its name will now stand for Colbert News Network.

Despite some expected ribbing, Colbert offered a heartfelt sendoff, telling Licht that “I love you.”

After a career that had been entirely in news, Licht was appointed executive producer of the “Late Show” in 2016 after a rocky first year with Colbert at the helm. He steadied the ship behind the scenes and the show jumped to the top of the ratings, propelled by the host’s biting takedowns of then-President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that Licht will replace Jeff Zucker as head of CNN, likely in May. That’s when Discovery’s corporate takeover of Warner Media, CNN’s parent company, is expected to be complete.

Prior to joining Colbert, Licht had been executive producer of the “CBS This Morning” news show and, before that, helped develop and produced “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough at MSNBC.

“Six years ago when I met Chris over drinks, he seemed right for the job,” Colbert said on his show, “but, this is true, I wasn’t sure if I would like him.”

Colbert said he and the “Late Show” crew were show biz types, and “Chris is not.”

But he said Licht approached the job with humility and showed the difference between being a boss and a leader.

“I didn’t know whether I’d like him, but six years later I love you,” he said, addressing Licht, who stood just offstage. “I love you not for what you did for us, because that will continue. I love you for the man you are, the doting, thoughtful and loving father and husband to your family and the dear friend to me for the rest of my life.”

Licht will face some immediate challenges at CNN, among them taking over a managerial role at a level far above what he’s done before. He’ll lead a team rocked by the messy departure of Zucker, with a hole that needs to be filled in its prime-time lineup following the firing of Chris Cuomo, and the launch of the CNN+ streaming service.

Licht wasn’t made available for interviews on Monday, but wrote in a memo to CNN employees that he was “a journalist at heart. While I have enjoyed every minute at the ‘Late Show,’ I am joining CNN because I feel a genuine pull to return to news at such a critical moment in history.”

News of Licht’s selection had

over the weekend before Discovery’s confirmation on Monday.

“I think he’s a perfect fit over there,” Scarborough told The Associated Press in an interview on Monday. “He’s a great combination of a producer who has vision and a no-nonsense guy who gets things done.”

Scarborough also said that Licht is the right person to reemphasize news over opinion at CNN.

That’s been a potential change in direction that has been talked about but not explicitly stated as a goal. The idea gained traction when influential cable executive John Malone, a top stockholder in Discovery, said in an interview in November that he would “like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism in started with.”

CNN anchors have been more freely stating opinions on the air, particularly since the onset of the Trump administration. Opinionated talk is a big part of the business model at Fox News Channel and MSNBC.

When Licht was running “Morning Joe,” Scarborough said that while the host and some guests brought on to offer their opinions did so, Licht did not want that from reporters.

“He’s a straight shooter,” he said. “I couldn’t tell you whether Willie Geist and Chris are Republican or Democrat — and they’re both good friends that I worked with for 15 years, with Chris 17 years.”

Zucker was forced out earlier this month, after admitting that he had violated corporate rules by not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive, Allison Gollust. Gollust later exited the company, too.

Licht said in the memo he knew that CNN staff wanted to know how the network will change.

“The honest answer is that I don’t know yet,” he said. “David Zaslav has given me one simple directive: To ensure that CNN remains the global leader in NEWS.”

Licht’s wife, Jenny, worked for 10 years at CNN in several roles, including as a supervisory producer for Anderson Cooper’s show. Licht, praised by Zaslav as a “survivor,” wrote a book about recovering from a brain hemorrhage in 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sharp-elbowed White House press secretary Jen Psaki laughs-off question that she is looking for a job a CNN or MSNBC after saying she planned to quit current role in 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at reports she'll be replacing out-going MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow or fired CNN talking head Chris Cuomo. Media reporter Dylan Byers reported Thursday that the heads of NBC News, MSNBC and CNN have all trekked down to D.C. from New York to court the fiery Biden mouthpiece for a major role in their networks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Joe Scarborough
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Willie Geist
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cnn#Cnn#Ap#Colbert News Network#Discovery#Warner Media#Cbs#Msnbc
NJ.com

As a Jew and a rabbi, I’m embarrassed about what happened to Whoopi Goldberg | Opinion

Contrary to popular belief, where there is smoke there is not always fire. On the Monday, January 31 episode of The View, the ABC daytime TV talk show, there was a conversation about antisemitism. Co-host and West Orange resident Whoopi Goldberg, a Black woman who is not Jewish, observed that “The Holocaust is not about race…it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Jobless Chris Cuomo Drops Loads Of Cash On Fancy Hotel For Valentine's Day With Wife Ahead Of Expected $18 Million CNN Payout

Chris Cuomo might be unemployed, but the fired CNN host isn't worried about his cash flow. Despite not having a job, the 51-year-old former primetime personality spared no expense for his wife, Cristina, this Valentine's Day. Cuomo and his significant other of nearly 20 years were photographed outside their ritzy hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ok Magazine

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

788K+
Followers
399K+
Post
353M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy