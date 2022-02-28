Police ID Victims Killed In Double Baltimore Homicide

Edward Johnson Photo Credit: Edward Johnson Facebook

Police in Baltimore have identified the two men shot and killed on Monday Feb. 21.

Edward Johnson, 35, and Marcus Harris, 43, died in the shooting on the 800 block of Glade Court around 11:40 a.m., authorities said.

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced one of the victims deceased at the location. The other victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It was not clear which victim died at the scene.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

