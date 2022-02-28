ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Victims Killed In Double Baltimore Homicide

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Edward Johnson Photo Credit: Edward Johnson Facebook

Police in Baltimore have identified the two men shot and killed on Monday Feb. 21.

Edward Johnson, 35, and Marcus Harris, 43, died in the shooting on the 800 block of Glade Court around 11:40 a.m., authorities said.

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced one of the victims deceased at the location. The other victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It was not clear which victim died at the scene.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments / 9

Caroline Hawkins
5d ago

Didn't know them but yet Still My Deepest Condolences to your Families May you Rest in Peace Gods holding you now. Have Mercy on their Souls.🧡💚♥️💛🤎💘💖💙💜🧡💛♥️❣️

Tonya Spears
4d ago

My son Edward a.k.a Manman you will be truly missed by us your love will always stay the same as though you are here right now may you rest in peace me Monique Yasmin a.k.a Maggie is her nickname you gave her Neek Neek Family And Your Real Brooklyn friends will truly miss you so much it's so hard to believe that you gone I'm so use to you calling or texting me ma how you doing tell Monique and Maggie hi and you love us we can talk on the phone for hours you telling me how much you miss us and you want to come back home I'm so hurt that you gone when Neek called Monique phone and told her that you was gone we flipped out Manman we will always love you baby your my son I'm miss them surprise pop up phone calls in the middle of the night I just talked to you and you was coming over the house to see us this is unreal to me baby rest in peace we love you .

Cassie58
5d ago

Lord have mercy Rest In Peace young men. 🙏🏽🙏🏽✊🏽💯 my condolences to the family and friends.

