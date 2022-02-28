ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — As his executive producer, Chris Licht, prepares to take over as the new chief of CNN, Stephen Colbert joked late Monday that its name will now stand for Colbert News Network. Despite some expected ribbing, Colbert offered a heartfelt sendoff, telling Licht that “I...

Primetimer

Chris Licht, Stephen Colbert's executive producer, is expected to be named CNN's president

Licht is poised to succeed Jeff Zucker as CNN's leader once the network's parent company, WarnerMedia, completes its merger with Discovery, as Puck News first reported. The 50-year-old Licht, who also serves as CBS News' executive vice president of special programming, was brought on board The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April 2016 -- seven months after its premiere -- to serve as showrunner for then-struggling late-night show. Licht 's presence, taking over administrative duties, gave Colbert more time to focus on the performing side of his job. Licht also encouraged Colbert to more forcefully engage with current events and political news, which led to The Late Show becoming the No. 1 network late-night show. Before The Late Show, Licht was executive producer of CBS This Morning, where he is widely credited with turning around its fortunes, adding Gayle King and Charlie Rose and introducing a chattier, more freewheeling format. Before CBS This Morning, Licht helped launch Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough on MSNBC. Morning Joe is still a hugely successful franchise. A formal announcement of Licht's new CNN role is expected as soon as this coming week.
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert boasts "I trained the next president of CNN" as he pays an emotional tribute to outgoing Late Show boss Chris Licht

“Our own Chris Licht, right over there at that podium, is leaving this show to take over CNN,” Colbert said on Monday's The Late Show, joking: “I trained the next president of CNN, so I believe legally CNN now stands for the Colbert News Network.” (Technically, Licht was named chairman and CEO of CNN Global.) "We’re going to miss all sorts of things about Chris," Colbert added. Licht joined the then-struggling Late Show in April 2016, seven months after its launch, helping to turn it into the No. 1 network late-night show.
