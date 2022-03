With a full schedule of musicals, concerts and kids shows set for 2022, Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is set to return for its first full season since 2019. “With the pandemic keeping our stage dark for all of 2020 and most of 2021, it feels good to be looking ahead to getting back to keeping the vibrant and growing Arts scene alive on the North Shore by bringing a variety of great entertainment to audiences all year round,” said Hanney, NSMT’s owner and producer. “We are extremely anxious to welcome back audiences once again and our talented staff is working hard to make sure every show is worth the wait.”

