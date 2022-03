The upcoming PlayStation Plus lineup for March 2022 includes a free bonus game. Typically, when Sony releases the new slate of PS Plus titles for subscribers each month, three games are all that are normally included. Of these three titles, one is usually exclusive to PlayStation 5, while the other two are then compatible with PlayStation 4 (and PS5 via backward compatibility). And while there have been some exclusions to this rule in the past, Sony decided to take things one step further in March and bring a fourth game to the mix for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO