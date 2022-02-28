ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby boy abducted from father’s car after pursuit, shooting in North Carolina, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby was taken from his father’s car after a shooting and a crash, police say.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Pope Road and Ebert Road on a call about a car that had driven off the road and hit a tree. They found Kewan Brown at the scene, who told police that he had been driving in the area with his 20-month-old son when another car started following him.

WINSTON-SALEM:

Police say that the car following Brown shot at his car, which caused him to crash.

“Several” men got out of the other car and took the baby, Ayden Dupree Siler Rippy, from the vehicle. An Amber Alert was issued for Ayden.

According to deputies, Brown had been involved in an ongoing custody dispute with Ayden’s mother, Ayana D’mora Siler Rippy, and they determined that Ayden was in Mooresville with her.

Working with Mooresville police, Winston-Salem police were able to locate Ayden, who was not hurt. Ayana Rippy has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

Detectives are now working to find the men who assaulted Brown and took Ayden.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

