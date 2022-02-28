ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia expected to try and encircle Kyiv in coming days- U.S. official

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian forces are expected to attempt to encircle Kyiv in the coming days and could become more aggressive because of their frustrations with their slow advance on the city so far, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

“We expect that they’re going to want to continue to move forward and try to encircle the city in the coming days,” the official said, adding that Russian troops were about 25 km (16 miles) from Kyiv’s city center.

