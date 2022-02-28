ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Boathouse Row to Light Up for Rare Disease Day, Says King of Prussia’s CSL Behring CEO

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B44eN_0eRKvq3Z00
CSL Behring Limited CEO and Managing Director Paul Perreault.Images via CSL Behring.

“Our collective hope shines a light on the progress made and challenges ahead,” CSL Behring Limited CEO and Managing Director Paul Perreault said in a video message to 25,000 employees. “Today, the rare disease community joins together to recognize Rare Disease Day. It’s a day, above all, that represents connection and hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYjqB_0eRKvq3Z00
Images via CSL Behring.

On February 28th, as night falls across the continents, famous landmarks will light up in the bright colors of Rare Disease Day.

These illuminations around the world remind us of what the rare disease community stands for and how the need to innovate never ends.

“We’re all connected as patients, caregivers, doctors, health care workers, scientists in the lab, plasma donors and those who produce life-changing medicines. Our collective hope shines light on all the progress we’ve made and the challenges still before us to overcome. Too few patients receive a swift and accurate diagnosis and many more need access to treatments that can improve the quality of their lives. And the medicines we call best-in-class today must continue to evolve and improve,” he notes.

Boathouse Row

The iconic lights of Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row will light up in green, purple, pink and blue to mark global Rare Disease Day, which is held annually on the final day of February.

Boathouse Row is one of dozens of landmarks across the globe that will take on the colors of Rare Disease Day as part of the Light Up for Rare campaign. Other landmarks that have taken part in this global celebration include the Empire State Building, the Roman Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Throughout February, CSL will recognize rare diseases through a number of upcoming communications and engagements.

At this special time of year, Paul asks his colleagues to reflect on the promise we have made to patients. And though Rare Disease Day is just one day on the calendar, asks them to recommit to deliver on that promise 365 days a year.

“Today, Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row joins hundreds of other world landmarks in celebrating those living with rare diseases by lighting up in the colors of global Rare Disease Day. Having led the way in treating patients for more than a century, CSL Behring is proud to support this unique celebration in our home region,” says CSL Chief Communications and Brand Officer Anthony Farina.

With its global headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by their promise to save lives. Read more about Rare Disease Day here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Raising Awareness on Rare Disease Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today is Rare Disease Day. The annual event is dedicated to creating awareness for equity in access to diagnosis and therapies, healthcare, and quality of life for the 300 million people living with a rare disease around the world. This morning, advocates and Pennsylvania lawmakers came...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
King Of Prussia, PA
Health
City
King Of Prussia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Rare Disease day is Feb. 28

In this Medical Alert segment, we preview "Rare Disease Day" on Feb 28. It is a global movement intended to raise awareness and promote equity for the nearly 300 million people who suffer from these illnesses. Joining us to discuss more is Dr. Mahim Jain with the Kennedy Krieger Institute.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boathouse Row#Csl Behring#Rare Disease Day#Disease#Csl Behring Limited#The Empire State Building#The Roman Colosseum
97X

Today is Rare Disease Day: Jeg’s Fight Against NPC

Today is Rare Disease Day. Which I didn't know was a thing. until Jenna Weets started posting about it a few years ago. Jenna is Jeg's mom. Jeg is a great kid that loves sports and racing and is battling Niemann Pick Disease Type C, which he was diagnosed with in 2017 when he was 7 years old.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BUCKSCO.Today

Neighborhood Strangers from Bristol Meet at College, Bond Over Cookies, Marry During COVID

Engagement photo of Christopher Sarachilli and Melanie Santiago; they're reading notes they wrote to each other as undergrads. Bristol couple Melanie Santiago and Christopher Sarachilli grew up near each other. Their circles of friends intersected greatly. But they didn’t connect 1:1 until they shared an Italian class in college. Kellie Patrick Gates covered le nozze that ensued in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BRISTOL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Hospital’s VIA President Traces Its History for the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce

Early 1920s photo of the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown.Image via the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown. Barbara Ann Price, President of the Village Improvement Association (VIA) of Doylestown, described the humble beginnings of what has evolved into one of Bucks County’s premier healthcare providers: Doylestown Hospital.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia District Debuts a New and Improved Website

We are so excited to share the new and improved King of Prussia District website!. Stay in-the-know about upcoming events, future developments and KOP’s hottest retailers and restaurants:. Visit here for the new site: www.visitkop.com. King of Prussia District proudly announces the debut of a new-and-improved VisitKOP.com. Designed by...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Want to Dine Like the Bridgerton Family? Bucks County Community College Can Show You How

Rolled sandwiches, a popular Gilded Age dish like these served for tea, are part of an upcoming culinary class at Bucks County Community College. Local chefs who are fans of Netflix’ Bridgerton can learn the secrets to creating its signature, sumptuous dishes. A Gilded Age culinary class at Bucks County Community College (Bucks) breaks down the grandiose meals of the late 1870s — the time frame of the series — and makes them accessible to home cooks.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
cbs17

Mother shares family journey on Rare Disease Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday is Rare Disease Day. An estimated 25-30 million Americans are living with a rare disease, which is defined as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. One of the biggest challenges for families is getting an accurate and timely...
RALEIGH, NC
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy