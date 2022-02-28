ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: Yes, Utah, the gender pay gap is real

By Susan Madsen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though the national reports continue to rank Utah as one of the worst states for the gender pay gap, I still hear many Utahns say that this gap is a myth. Most use two different reasoning patterns: First, that the full gap can be explained away by all the differences...

Vallejo Times-Herald

New bill aims at the combined $107 billion lost to gender, racial pay gap

Companies with more than 100 employees in California could be required to publicly share how much they pay their workers in an attempt to close the gender and racial pay gaps. Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, introduced a bill this week that would require companies to share aggregated data on wages broken down by race, gender, and ethnicity on their websites in addition to salary ranges on their job postings. It’s an attempt to shrink California’s gender and racial pay gap through pay transparency.
Forbes

Three Ways To Tackle The Widening Gender Gap

APAC Vice President at Center for Creative Leadership, offering cutting-edge leadership solutions. Although the gender parity discussion has been taking place for many years, the overall reality in 2022 is underwhelming considering all the efforts being made. With the pandemic disproportionately impacting women more than men over the last two years, there have been significant setbacks. In 2020, there was $800 billion in lost income for women around the world according to Oxfam. UN Women reported 121 women in poverty for every 100 men by 2030 — up from 118 in 2021. Many women who dropped out of school or lost their jobs won't go back.
beckershospitalreview.com

Gender pay gap over early career is 10% for academic physicians, study finds

Disparities in starting salaries for female and male academic physicians contribute to their earning potential throughout their career, according to a study published Feb. 18 in JAMA Network Open. The cross-sectional study examined data on subspecialty-specific mean compensation and educational debt from the Association of American Medical Colleges. Specifically, the...
Standard-Examiner

Guest opinion: Relaunching your careers as Utah women

Career paths for women tend to look a little different than career paths for men. Sometimes we don’t start a career before marriage and children. Sometimes we take an exit to start a family, or we merge into the slow lane while kids are young. And COVID-19 put many of us on a different route altogether. Wherever you are, it’s important to know that there are people out there who can help get your career moving.
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
deseret.com

Utah lawmakers vote down school choice proposal

The Hope Scholarship bill was defeated in the House of Representatives on Monday, even after significant changes the legislation’s sponsor said rendered it so it would not harm public education financially and would require recipients to take an annual norm-referenced assessment. HB331, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci, was rejected...
Washington Post

Gendered pay discrimination isn’t limited to soccer

Regarding Sally Jenkins’s Feb. 23 Sports column, “With payout, U.S. Soccer all but admits to its insults”:. It’s imperative for the general public to know about gendered pay discrimination in sports, especially when the argument for the discrimination tends to be geared toward merchandise revenue and fan participation. As a former athlete, I also found this settlement to be an admittance that the insults and gaslighting that the players were receiving were planned, strategic and intentional. I’m a fan of women’s college and professional basketball and often see arguments online regarding why WNBA players should not be paid at the same rate as NBA players, which is disheartening.
KMPH.com

New California legislation aimed to close the pay gap

There is a new bill in the state senate looking to eliminate pay inequality by forcing companies to be more transparent. Senate Bill 1162 would require companies with more than 100 workers to publicly report how much they pay people based on gender and ethnicity. State Senator Monique Limon, who...
Post Register

Opinion: Leaders need to focus on making a real difference

War in Ukraine. The continuing challenges of a global pandemic, varying responses to that pandemic, and its impact on our economy and our pocketbooks. The rising costs of health care, housing, child care and education. It all feels overwhelming. “I’m just one person, without power, money or influence,” you might say. “What can I do to change any of this?”
deseret.com

Opinion: Here’s how to really help Utah’s homeless

The issues facing Utah’s unsheltered population aren’t going away anytime soon. Like many local organizations, the ACLU of Utah is working to understand our state’s shift from being touted as a national model for addressing homelessness to more recent reports showing mixed successes and a rising unsheltered population across the state.
Washington Post

Revenue, not gender, should determine pay

The Feb. 24 editorial “Scoring a goal for pay equality” missed a fundamental point about professional sports: Professional athletes should be compensated based on the revenue generated, not their gender. If a woman’s team earns more than a men’s team, then the women should be paid more. Equal pay for both genders playing the same sport should not be based on a fixed ratio. If the public prefers a team or an athlete, TV ratings should improve, advertisers will pay more, fans will pay more for tickets and revenue should increase.
SOCIETY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Misleading gender pay-gap assertions: Letters

Re “Bill takes aim at $107B lost to gender and racial pay gaps” (Feb. 26):. Your weekend article and headline on money “lost to gender and racial pay gaps” is yet another example of one- (left) sided reporting. Prestigious economists including Thomas Sowell have shown repeatedly with straightforward analysis that so-called pay gaps virtually disappear and sometimes reverse when factors such as experience and life-style choices are taken into account.
SOCIETY
deseret.com

Opinion: How did Utah lawmakers do this year?

The 2020 general legislative session ended on Friday and will be remembered, at least among engaged politicos, as historic. Although our column deadline was earlier in the week, these two veteran observers (aka old guys) have seen enough to comment. What are the noteworthy legislative accomplishments of the session?. Pignanelli:...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Opinion: Surprise! Utah is a leader in diversity efforts

Every February, we celebrate Black History Month, honoring the achievements of African Americans, recognizing how far we’ve come from the bigotry of the past, and identifying areas needing continued focus and improvement. That celebration has caused me to reflect on the Salt Lake Chamber’s legislative priorities for 2022, including the business community’s efforts to promote “diversity and inclusion.” Those are critical pillars and key to our state’s economic opportunities and long-term success.
UTAH STATE
Benzinga

Utah Senate Says Yes To Psychedelics And Mental Health Bill, Sending It To Governor

Utah Senate on Friday approved a psychedelic and mental health bill that would create a Mental Illness Psychotherapy Drug Task Force to study and make recommendations on the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. The bill, which is now heading to the governor’s desk for a signature, would also establish possible regulations for the legal use of psychedelic drugs, reported Marijuana Moment.
UTAH STATE

