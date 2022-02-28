Opinion: Yes, Utah, the gender pay gap is real

Regarding Sally Jenkins’s Feb. 23 Sports column, “With payout, U.S. Soccer all but admits to its insults”:. It’s imperative for the general public to know about gendered pay discrimination in sports, especially when the argument for the discrimination tends to be geared toward merchandise revenue and fan participation. As a former athlete, I also found this settlement to be an admittance that the insults and gaslighting that the players were receiving were planned, strategic and intentional. I’m a fan of women’s college and professional basketball and often see arguments online regarding why WNBA players should not be paid at the same rate as NBA players, which is disheartening.

