Exactly how quickly do you need your smartphone to charge? Oppo is setting new records for smartphone charging speeds, both for commercial smartphones and in a lab setting. The headline-grabber today is the company's unbelievably fast 240 W "SUPERVOOC" charging prototype, which can power a 4500 mAh smartphone battery to 100 percent in nine minutes and hit 50 percent in just 3.5 minutes. That's 1 percent about every four or five seconds of charging time. The prototype Oppo brought to Mobile World Congress has a battery percentage readout that goes to two decimal places, so you can watch those numbers really fly upward.

