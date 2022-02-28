Officials identified 71-year-old Melinda P Marshall who died after a crash in SE Shreveport (Shreveport, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 71-year-old Melinda P Marshall as the woman who lost her life following a traffic accident late Saturday night in SE Shreveport. The incident also caused life-threatening injuries to a man.

Officials actively responded to the area of 1900 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at about 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]

