Shreveport, LA

Officials identified 71-year-old Melinda P Marshall who died after a crash in SE Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

 5 days ago

Authorities identified 71-year-old Melinda P Marshall as the woman who lost her life following a traffic accident late Saturday night in SE Shreveport. The incident also caused life-threatening injuries to a man.

Officials actively responded to the area of 1900 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at about 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]

February 28, 2022

