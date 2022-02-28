ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsGWJ_0eRKv3KZ00

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Nets against the Raptors can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant have all been ruled out.

The Nets will look to build off of their big road win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday evening.

They have been one of the coldest teams in the entire NBA as of late, and just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak helped contribute to them falling all the way to the eighth spot.

They are 32-29 on the season in 61 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Says LeBron James Will Never Be On The Same Level For The Lakers As Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, And Elgin Baylor: "He’s a Cleveland Cavalier.”

Despite winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago, LeBron James isn't on the best terms with the team's faithful. Amid a tumultuous season, the King has struggled to lead this team to compete as they did in 2020 and to some extent in 2021. This season,...
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Furious With Report About The Duke Job

With Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career coming to a close at the end of this season, former player and longtime assistant John Scheyer has been selected to take over in 2022. But, according to reports from New York Post writer Ian O’Connor, that wasn’t always the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#The Toronto Raptors#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors#Mvp
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy