ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Honor Magic4 series debuts with SD 8 Gen 1 chipsets, Magic4 Pro gets 64MP periscope and 100W wireless charging

By Michail
gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor’s 2022 flagships are here - welcome to the Magic4 and Magic4 Pro. The pair share the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and same 50MP main and ultrawide cameras though the Pro version holds the upper hand in every other category starting with the display. Honor Magic4...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Honor Magic 4 Pro Is a Super Phone That Charges in 30 Minutes — And Yes, It’s Running Android

Click here to read the full article. Heading into Mobile World Congress 2022, there wasn’t a whole lot of buzz around new flagship caliber smartphones. In years past, these types of reveals have been few and far between at MWC, primarily because companies like Samsung and Apple now hold separate events on their own. But if there’s one smartphone we’re stoked about that was announced at MWC 2022, it has to be the Honor Magic 4 Pro. And why’s that? Well, for starters it features 100W wired charging that can juice its 4,800 mAh battery in 30 minutes. If that’s not...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger can fast-charge a MacBook Pro 16″ in 1.8 hours

Power up your MacBook Pro with the AOHI Magcube 100W foldable charger—in 1.8 hours flat! With 100W PD, it even gets your MacBook Pro 16’’ from 0% to 45% in only 30 minutes. Designed to quickly and efficiently charge laptops, tablets, and phones, it uses advanced GaN+ tech. Incredibly, it has a small size that is 40% smaller than most 96W chargers. Offering dual USB-C ports, it automatically detects and optimizes the power supply to charge your devices well. And it even fast-charges 2 laptops or a laptop and a phone simultaneously. Its ultra-compact and lightweight design makes it easy to take anywhere, and the foldable plug ensures you can easily put it in your bag. Furthermore, it comes with a 4′ 100W USB-C to USB-C LED digital display cable, and it supports up to 5A, 100W PD fast charging and 480 Mbps data transfer speeds.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Periscope#Chipset#Wireless Charging#Photography#Imax#Smart Phone#Ltpo#Tof#Ai Color#Snapdragon 8 Gen 1#Ip68
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Oppo Find X5 series listing reveals the two phones support 15W wireless charging

The Oppo Find X5 series is just days ahead of the official announcement, but leaks and rumors keep showing up on the internet, somewhat ruining the surprise of an official reveal. Now, MySmartPrice reports the fact that the Oppo Find X5 series has been spotted on the WPC certification website, and the listing has revealed the phones will support 15W wireless charging.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Police

Honor is announcing the Magic4 series at the end of the month

Honor has announced that it’s launching the Magic4 series during MWC 2022, on February 28. The upcoming lineup is the follow-up to the roughly six-month-old Magic3, the first flagship series that Honor released as a standalone business, officially separate from its former parent company Huawei. While Honor is trying...
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W powers your iPhone 13 or 12 series

Keep your phone in a convenient spot while you drive with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. Offering MagSafe compatibility, it powers up your iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series phones. Simply attach it to the air vent in your vehicle, and then you can see your phone while you drive safely. It connects via the 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply to charge and provides 10 watts of power. Coming in a sleek black color, it blends in with your car’s decor. Moreover, it weighs only 95 grams so won’t put any stress on your vents. Made with a high-quality base, it lets you view your phone in any orientation. So you’ll be able to charge, stream, talk, and navigate. You’ll love the fact that you can place it with just one hand, achieving magnetic alignment with ease.
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

100W of power and the best of Qualcomm for the latest Honor

Honor has just presented its two new smartphones, the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro. The high-end of the Chinese manufacturer is renewed with curved screens, huge rear modules for cameras and the most powerful chip manufactured by Qualcomm. we already know all its characteristics and pricesAlso its...
NFL
GeekyGadgets

Honor Magic4 Pro smartphone gets official

Honor has launched a new smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the Honor Magic4 Pro. The handset comes with a 6.8-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2848 x 1312 pixels, it also features a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8...
TECHNOLOGY
TMZ.com

These Next Gen Wireless Earbuds Are The Upgrade You Deserve

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Isn't it great how technology just keeps on innovating and improving? We're living during a great time in history (technologically speaking anyway). And, you should fully embrace it. With this next generation of Naztech True...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Get $20 off the Xbox Series S in rare next gen console deal

Not only is the Xbox Series S back in stock, but you can also get $20 off an amazing bundle right now. This is completely unprecedented given the supply chain problems facing Microsoft's consoles right now!. So hurry, because this won't be around for long, and chances are you won't...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro: The first Android with MagSafe-like charging

The iPhone isn’t the first smartphone to support wireless charging, but the iPhone 12 did introduce a compelling upgrade. Recent iPhones have a magnetic ring on the back that ensures the wireless charger stays attached to the phone. Apple calls it MagSafe, and it’s a smartphone charging feature unique to the iPhone. But now, the Nubia Z40 Pro that ZTE just unveiled ahead of MWC 2022 is the first Android phone to feature MagSafe-like charging.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy A33 leak shares a few hardware details as new pics surface

With the frenzy surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series gradually slowing down, we're shifting focus to Samsung's upcoming mid-range and budget offerings. We've already seen details about upcoming entries in the company's A-series, including the Galaxy A73, A53, A33, and A23. Now, more information and renders have emerged about the Galaxy A33, alongside new leaks about the Galaxy A13.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Honor Magic4 Pro hands-on: The Pixel 6 Pro dilemma

Honor has just introduced the Magic4 series at MWC 2022, complete with a new smartwatch and its latest earbuds. The Magic4 series isn’t a drastic departure from the Magic3 it introduced just half a year ago, but it’s packed with the latest technologies like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and even more high-quality cameras. We’ve had the chance to give the Magic4 Pro a quick try at the Fira, and it’s definitely an appealing high-end device sporting the newest and best hardware — though we’re wondering if Honor can really ask for €200 more for it than for the regular Magic4.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy