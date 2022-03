Northwest Community Credit Union's connectivity has been restored and member data is beginning to come back online. "While members should begin to see balances and transactions in online banking, we have a large backlog of transactions we have been capturing since we lost connection that need to upload," according to the credit union's website. "This means that some transactions will show as pending or take a little while longer to show up. This information will change often, so please be patient while all of your visibility to data is restored. While this happens, you will still have access to your funds and your money is safe and secure."

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO