Founder & Principal of Tantra Analyst, a tech industry consulting firm, with 20+ years of experience working for Qualcomm, Ericsson & AT&T. Cloud and 5G are the biggest trends in the tech industry today. These are feeding on each other, resulting in the tremendous proliferation of both across many industries. The most profound and long-lasting impact of that will be in disrupting the decades-old practice of building cellular networks, especially Radio Access Network (RAN). In this article, I explore the idea of what it takes to build a modern, cloud-native, fully virtualized, multi-vendor Open RAN, and specifically the role of specialized accelerators in it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO