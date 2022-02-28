ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

‘I am a miracle’: Woman describes surviving heart disease as it impacts Black women at alarming rate

By Kirstin Delgado, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWrjF_0eRKuC5E00

ORLANDO, Fla. — On the final day of Black History Month, we are getting real about a silent killer among women: heart disease.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It impacts Black women at an alarming rate.

Bridgette Johnson describes surviving heart disease as the most difficult time in her life.

She’s one of the 49% of African American women, aged 20 and older, who have heart disease.

“I am a miracle,” she said.

WATCH: Vanessa Echols hosts ‘Getting Real about Central Florida’s Black history’

Dr. Rohit Bhatheja is Johnson’s physician. She said that throughout the pandemic, Black women have been disproportionally impacted by heart disease.

“Almost 50,000 black women die of cardiovascular disease,” Bhatheja said. “The pandemic has worsened that problem.”

In 2014, Johnson was rushed to the hospital with pulmonary pneumonia in both her lungs, then diagnosed with two blood clots.

Bhatheja was brought in to place a stent.

“We evaluate you as a person and not as a number,” Bhatheja said.

Bhatheja said that’s how you overcome the social determinants of health care. Things like education, income and occupation play a role in in health care disparities, lack of awareness and access to care.

Bhatheja said that women of color are under an unspoken pressure.

“They don’t have time for themselves because they’re taking care of multi-generational families. They’re the caregivers. They put themselves last,” Bhatheja said. “Hypertension, diabetes, overweight, cigarette smoking are traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease, unfortunately are higher in Black women.”

The American Heart Association said researchers have found there may be a gene that makes African Americans more sensitive to the effects of salt, which in turn increases their risk of developing issues like high blood pressure.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Patient who received first pig heart transplant dies months after historic surgery

BALTIMORE — The first person to receive a pig heart transplanted into their body died two months after the groundbreaking and historic surgery. David Bennett had the experimental, eight-hour surgery to implant the pig heart at the University of Maryland Medical Center in January, as part of a last-ditch effort to save his life, as we previously reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
80K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy