ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, AZ

EB I-10 reopens in Vail

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e08D3_0eRKtMwh00

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopened near Vail Monday after a crash was cleared.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the wreck was near milepost 279.

A man in his 20s ran onto the freeway in front of a tractor-trailer and was hit at about 8:55 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson told KGUN 9. The man is in serious condition.

The wreck cleared before 10 a.m.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vail, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Traffic
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Traffic Accident#Kgun 9#The Arizona Daily Star#Mormon#Zeta Male#University Of Arizona
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Steampunk returns to Tucson

After the pandemic forced them to move their convention online, the Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention returned to Tucson for their 12th year. Steampunk is a genre that mixes science fiction with the 19th century and steam powered technology.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy