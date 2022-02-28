24-year-old St. George bowler rolls another 300, moves closer to area's all-time record

Brendan Thomas is an ultra-talented 24-year-old-bowler who capped an unforgettable week that puts him on the cusp of making local bowling history.

Blaine Hartley holds the record for the most 300 games ever bowled in St. George bowling history with a total of 14.

Well, you already guessed it. Thomas is quickly approaching that record as he overpowered Sunset Lanes for his 13th 300 game using a bowling ball drilled for him by Jason Mitchell in the pro shop at Sunset.

So, with roughly two months left in the season, it's not too early to ask if the clock will run out on the 2021-22 season before he either ties Hartley's record, or even breaks it.

Well, given his track record and killer strike ball, here's betting he ties Hartley's record this season, and breaks the record before his 25th birthday.

Thomas also has five 800 series scores on his resume, won the high average title last year with a 229, and with a current average of 228 has a great shot at a two-peat.

In other action, Jay Ankeny (764-267) had a sensational day at the lanes, Tony Zaccheus (715-244) who is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps is having his best season, and Dale Knight (714-248) is one tough competitor.

Will Hutchinson (702-246) delivered another top-notch outing, Dave Keller (686-238) lit up the scoring monitors at Sunset, Ken Schloman's (651-244) game has improved tenfold over the last three seasons, Johnny Reeves (633-259) snapped a recent scoring funk, and Mark Cruz (627-245) also joined the scoring action.

David Crawford (629-230), Shawn Wonder (606-209), Dennis Craft (601), and Scott Blue (601-227) collectively mowed down 2, 437 pins,

In single game play, Shane Wilson, Dalton Smith and Devin Werner all tossed a 279, Kyle Clark fired a 264, and Jared Bundy booked a 243.

Nick Johnson notched a 237, Tim Brandt uncorked a 232, and Rob Carrier fired a 226.

Dan O'Neill popped a 220, David Schmucker booked a 213, David Conklin nabbed a 210 at Dixie Bowl, and Josh Dippre posted a 200 on the nose.

In women's action, scores have continued gaining altitude over the last month. In fact, last week featured the most 600 series scores in a single week of the 2021-22 season, with seven.

And it was Sherri Snarr (656-235) who put on a virtual clinic with some outstanding bowling, Diana Stauffer (652-231, 121 and 209) enjoyed her best overall outing of the season, and Debbie Lehnen's (648-244) game was on fire paving the way for her best performance in some two years.

Ashley Thomas (614-225) is a student at Southern Utah University who bowls in a Sunday night league at Dixie Bowl where she's currently averaging 195, and it was great seeing Sheila Green (614-234) snap a protracted scoring slump in convincing fashion.

Shari Wood (610-226) continued a first-rate run of good scores, Anne Brosier (567-215) had another good week, and Tina Cruz (545) is having an overall good season.

Kathy Robbins (556-198) continued a hot streak of late, Hailey Bundy (528-201) delivered a quality outing, Karen Foss (522) came up with another nice performance, and Deanna Cicero (521) captures her first ink in months.

Single game action featured Loni Wooten snare he first ink with a tremendous 243 effort, Tiara Kay who works at the front desk at Sunset fired a season-high 227, and Margie O'Neill bagged a 216.

Lizzie David peppered the lanes with a 209, P.J.Redhouse (523) popped a 203, Dianna Swart (513) delivered a 201, while both Autumn Telford and shell Hurd bagged a 200.

Oh, bay-bee!

Tara Dippre had impressive games of 181 and 180 that were both over her 131 average ... Anita Milner picked up the 3-6-7-10 split ... Both Shelley Hurst and Lisa Provstgaard converted the 5-10 ... KaeDawn Forsey spared the 4-7-10.

Senior scores & splits

Manny Hartmann 685-236; Jeff Edwards 674-256; Paul Yssell 669-267; Bill Stauffer 628-246; Dave Myers 620-240-; Annette Chugg 530-201; Sue brooks 503; Janet parker 501; Pat Schultze 501; Cathy Ritchie 500; Phil San Antonio 234; Dave Anderson 218; John Weiss 215; Barry Sustin 214; Gary Miskowisk 211; Norm Ritchie 205; Jeff Anderson 201; Jackie Comeau 6-10 split; Nancy Schwab 4-10 & 5-10.

High scores

Rick Lesko 731-259; Ros Post 719-276; Kyle Clark 714; Joseph Graham 703-257; Devon Werner 701; Dalton Smith 687; Wil Mariluch 685-257; Tyler Thomas 669-244; cory Choate 665-235; Matt Polatis 663-256; Jerry Bundy 655-235; John Potter 655-255; Jorge Grajeda 646-242; Nick Mace 646-230; Trent Nay 645-231; Jim bice 644-232; Jared Bundy 643-227; Fred Foerster 638-245; Tor Lowry 638-233; Max Stayrook 637-236; Keith Reynolds 635-224; Bob Lehnen 633-238; Dave Maves 633-215; Matt Hill 630-244; Mike Hallenbeck 630-234; Derek Wallace 628-221; Nick Johnson 626; Jeremy Telford 625-241; Bill Stauffer 624-225; Chuck Irvin 624-235; Shane Wilson 624; Chris Scott 622-236; Phil San Antonio 622-227; Doyle Mouser 621-225; Jesse Dixon 621-223; Michael Seymour 620--236; Jack Syddall 618-214; Tim Brandt 616-227; Bruce Breager 615; Ron Floreani 612-226; david Lee 603-224; Lew Agius 603-235; Mo Davis 603-220; Chris Westwood 601; Tim Swigart 601-225; Ron Hanson 600-219; Jeremy Turlington 246; Jim Mathews 235; Jay Strausser 232; Wayne Barnes 222; Dan O'Neill 220; Michael Garcia 215; Kyle Kidman 214; Al Schedin 212; Audie Anderson 212; Tyler Mickelson202; Josh Dippre 200; Ann Rasmusen 590231; Dawn Thomas 569-199; Margie O'Neill 555-216; Susan Hill 552-193; Mary Jo Foerster 531; P.J. Redhouse 523; Meretta Johnson 521; Pat McLaughlin 521; Lisa Joines 513; Annette Chugg 512; Chris Sanzone 512.

Willie Theis covers bowling in St. George for The Spectrum & Daily News