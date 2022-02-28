Lions Club announces three Cazenovia High School students of the month

The Cazenovia Lions Club recently presented Student of the Month plaques to the following Cazenovia High School students: 11th grader Makennah Garrow (right) for December 2021, 12th grader Emma Steinberg (left) for January 2022, and 12th grader Hannora Race (center) for February 2022. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — Representatives from the Cazenovia Lions Club recently presented Student of the Month plaques to three Cazenovia High School students.

11th grader Makennah Garrow has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for December 2021. Makennah is the daughter of Adam and Pamela Rowlands of Cazenovia, New York.

Makennah’s nomination, by Faculty Member Kim Schug, reads as follows:

“I have had Makennah in both my Algebra I and now in my Algebra II courses. She is so diligent about coming in for extra help and putting forth 100% of effort all of the time. She also has a wonderful outlook on life. She always has a smile on her face and when you see her in the hall, she always says hello. She works well with all types of students and is respected by her peers. She definitely fits the description to be the Lions Club Student of the Month.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the December Student of the Month award to Makennah for her excellence in the classroom and positive attitude at all times.

12th grader Emma Steinberg has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for January 2022. Emma is the daughter of Jim Steinberg and Sherry Abbott of Cazenovia, New York.

Her nomination, by Faculty Member Kurt Wheeler, reads as follows:

“Emma has been active in numerous school and community activities. She is one of two student delegates to our community’s United Climate Action Network (UCAN) and also has been named to Senator Rachel May’s Youth Advisory Committee. She Co-Chairs ‘Caz Creates’ – an effort to get youngsters, especially young women, involved in engineering and related fields. As an officer in Project CAFÉ, she has been involved in multiple community activities including the creation of a new park on Mill Street, coordination of our 9/11 Observance and upcoming Winter Festival and honoring service members on Veterans Day. In our school, she is the leader of our Model UN Club and was elected as one of the captains of her cross-country team. Emma is an outstanding student, an enthusiastic leader and a tireless servant of our school and community.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the January Student of the Month award to Emma for her laudatory involvement in community matters, her demonstrated leadership and excellence in the classroom.

Hannora Race, a 12th grader, has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for February 2022.

Hannora is the daughter of Bruce and JoAnne Race of Cazenovia, New York.

Hannora’s nomination, by Faculty Member Kurt Wheeler, reads as follows:

“Hannora has been a leader in many school and community activities. She is one of two student delegates to our community’s United Climate Action Network (UCAN) and also has been named to Senator Rachel May’s Youth Advisory Committee. She is our student rep on the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) and active in ‘Caz Creates’ – an effort to get youngsters, especially young women, involved in engineering and related fields. As President of Project CAFÉ, she has led numerous community activities including the creation of a new park on Mill Street, coordination of our 9/11 Observance and upcoming 9/11 Observance and upcoming Winter Festival and honoring service members on Veterans Day. In our school she is a valued member of the soccer and lacrosse teams, a veteran delegate in our Model UN Club and active in Friends of Rachel and Times Up Cazenovia. Hannora is an exceptional student, an active leader of multiple groups and an invaluable servant of our school and community.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the February Student of the Month award to Hannora for her exemplary leadership, community involvement and service before self attitude.

All three students are exemplary representatives of the Cazenovia High School.