ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Lions Club announces three Cazenovia High School students of the month

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RS9ur_0eRKrtqa00
The Cazenovia Lions Club recently presented Student of the Month plaques to the following Cazenovia High School students: 11th grader Makennah Garrow (right) for December 2021, 12th grader Emma Steinberg (left) for January 2022, and 12th grader Hannora Race (center) for February 2022. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — Representatives from the Cazenovia Lions Club recently presented Student of the Month plaques to three Cazenovia High School students.

11th grader Makennah Garrow has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for December 2021. Makennah is the daughter of Adam and Pamela Rowlands of Cazenovia, New York.

Makennah’s nomination, by Faculty Member Kim Schug, reads as follows:

“I have had Makennah in both my Algebra I and now in my Algebra II courses. She is so diligent about coming in for extra help and putting forth 100% of effort all of the time. She also has a wonderful outlook on life. She always has a smile on her face and when you see her in the hall, she always says hello. She works well with all types of students and is respected by her peers. She definitely fits the description to be the Lions Club Student of the Month.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the December Student of the Month award to Makennah for her excellence in the classroom and positive attitude at all times.

12th grader Emma Steinberg has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for January 2022. Emma is the daughter of Jim Steinberg and Sherry Abbott of Cazenovia, New York.

Her nomination, by Faculty Member Kurt Wheeler, reads as follows:

“Emma has been active in numerous school and community activities. She is one of two student delegates to our community’s United Climate Action Network (UCAN) and also has been named to Senator Rachel May’s Youth Advisory Committee. She Co-Chairs ‘Caz Creates’ – an effort to get youngsters, especially young women, involved in engineering and related fields. As an officer in Project CAFÉ, she has been involved in multiple community activities including the creation of a new park on Mill Street, coordination of our 9/11 Observance and upcoming Winter Festival and honoring service members on Veterans Day. In our school, she is the leader of our Model UN Club and was elected as one of the captains of her cross-country team. Emma is an outstanding student, an enthusiastic leader and a tireless servant of our school and community.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the January Student of the Month award to Emma for her laudatory involvement in community matters, her demonstrated leadership and excellence in the classroom.

Hannora Race, a 12th grader, has been selected as the Cazenovia Lions Club Student of the Month for February 2022.

Hannora is the daughter of Bruce and JoAnne Race of Cazenovia, New York.

Hannora’s nomination, by Faculty Member Kurt Wheeler, reads as follows:

“Hannora has been a leader in many school and community activities. She is one of two student delegates to our community’s United Climate Action Network (UCAN) and also has been named to Senator Rachel May’s Youth Advisory Committee. She is our student rep on the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) and active in ‘Caz Creates’ – an effort to get youngsters, especially young women, involved in engineering and related fields. As President of Project CAFÉ, she has led numerous community activities including the creation of a new park on Mill Street, coordination of our 9/11 Observance and upcoming 9/11 Observance and upcoming Winter Festival and honoring service members on Veterans Day. In our school she is a valued member of the soccer and lacrosse teams, a veteran delegate in our Model UN Club and active in Friends of Rachel and Times Up Cazenovia. Hannora is an exceptional student, an active leader of multiple groups and an invaluable servant of our school and community.”

The Cazenovia Lions Club is proud to give the February Student of the Month award to Hannora for her exemplary leadership, community involvement and service before self attitude.

All three students are exemplary representatives of the Cazenovia High School.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

West Genny students honored by Optimists

On Feb. 15, six students from West Genesee High School gave speeches around the theme, “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” to members of the Camillus Optimist Club. The Optimists chose Elena Pacheco to represent them at the next district competition of the 2022 Oratorical Contest that will be held on April 30 in New Hartford.
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus students named Merit Scholarship finalists

MARCELLUS — Two Marcellus Central School District seniors are moving on to the finals of the 67th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Mason Grieb and Kate O’Leary scored amongst the highest in the state on their Standardized Achievement Test, as well as their follow-up application detailing their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ‘Going Green’ for month-long St Patrick’s Day celebration

CAZENOVIA — This March, Cazenovia is “Going Green” in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and in support of the local business community. Throughout the month, the village, including the cannon, Christmas tree, fountain, restaurants, shops, and other businesses, will be illuminated with festive green lights. Residents are also invited to “Light It Up Green” by decorating and/or hanging lights on their homes.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
State
New York State
Cazenovia, NY
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Winter Festival held in East Syracuse

VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – The third time’s the charm, or so goes the old adage, but in East Syracuse last Saturday, it took just another try. That Feb. 26 morning marked the first time in four years that snow had fallen upon Ellis Field Park for the village’s annual winter festival. “It was actually […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Green Corner: Local resources for sustainable living

Last month we learned about the importance of our food choices which can be so impacted by national and international organizations and government choices. However we can also have an impact on our local environments right here where we live. In fact there are many local opportunities to care for the environment and make a difference for climate justice.
SKANEATELES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Highschool#Cazenovia High School#The Cazenovia Lions Club#Faculty#Ucan#Youth Advisory Committee#Project Caf#Veterans Day
Eagle Newspapers

March events at Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — INSIDE—Preschool Story Time | Tuesdays, March 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th at 10:30 AM: Join us. as we read, sing, and play together. Location: Library Hall. For ages 3 – 5 years. Registration. required. Limited to 5 families. INSIDE—Baby Bounce & Rhyme: February Session |...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee hockey earns trip to state “Frozen Four”

Even with the Section III Division I championship in hand, the. ice hockey team had more hardware in mind – namely, a state title. And when the Wildcats returned to Upstate Medical University Arena Saturday for its regional final against Ithaca, it never was close as WG, dominating from start to finish, shut out the Little Red 7-0.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Waterville-based cleaning service expands to Manlius

MANLIUS — Just in time for spring, a professional cleaning service that started out in the Mohawk Valley region has opened up another, closer location. After having to turn down requests coming from Manlius and nearby communities due to the distance from its original coverage zone, the Waterville company Home Sweet Home expanded first to a local storage unit about six months ago and next a more official space at 100 E. Seneca St. that opened in February.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Shiroff challenges Stirpe in 127th

Rebecca Shiroff, the top Republican vote-getter last year’s Manlius Town Board election, announced her candidacy for the New York State Assembly last week. Shiroff would face Democrat Al Stirpe, who was first elected in 2006 and has represented the 127th Assembly District for seven terms. The district includes the towns of Clay, Cicero, Manlius and Cazenovia.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baltimore Woods hosts work by Millie Schmidt

MARCELLUS — The wondrous variety that nature in New York has to offer is illustrated in an exhibit by local artist Millie Schmidt at Baltimore Woods Nature Center. Divergent Paths, a collection of Schmidt’s recent work in oils, watercolor, pastels, and ceramics, is on display from March 5 through April 23 in the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy