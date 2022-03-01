ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Officially Back Together—They ‘Never Stopped Loving Each Other’

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Wait…are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet back together ? Nearly six weeks after their split, the Aquaman star and the Cosby Show alum are sparking rumors of a reconciliation following reports that they’re living together once again.

Jason and Lisa , who got married in October 2017, originally announced their separation in a since-deleted Instagram post on January 12, 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair said in a joint statement on Jason’s account. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Their statement continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

At the time, E! News shared that Jason and Lisa’s separation was caused by their “different” directions in life. “Jason is very focused on his career and wants to work. He has found success and it’s driving him and is very fulfilling,” a source shared with the site. “Lisa wants to be in LA and is not interested in going on location for long periods of time with him.”

According to the insider, Lisa’s “priorities are different right now” and she is “very into” health and wellness. “That’s what motivates her.” Jason, meanwhile, “was moving in a different direction and it did not fit together with her lifestyle.” The source added, “They drifted apart and wanted different things.”

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Jason and Lisa’s split was influenced by their differing personalities—an element that once made their marriage stronger. “Jason and Lisa worked because they were so different,” the insider told the site. “He was jovial, loud and the center of attention, and Lisa was always cool, calm and subdued.” However, according to the source, “That energy really started to cause friction because they wanted to live different live. Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

But now, it’s possible that the pair are working through these differences. So, are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet back together? Read on ahead for what we know so far.

Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet back together?

Just over a month after announcing their separation, Hollywood Life reports that Jason and Lisa are back together again—and they’re even “already living together again.” According to a source who spoke to the site on February 25, 2022, “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

A source also confirmed to Life & Style on February 28, 2022, that Jason and Lisa had reunited a month after their breakup. “Lisa and Jason’s split is on hold. They never stopped loving each other and have reconciled,” the insider said. “Jason has freed up time from his busy schedule to get their marriage back on track again. He promises Lisa there’ll be big changes and that making their relationship work comes before anything else.”

The source also reported that Jason and Lisa have started couples therapy, which has helped them in their marriage. “Lisa and Jason are also having couples therapy, which has been a useful tool to guide them in the right direction. They’re taking every day as it comes and seeing what happens but so far so good,”the insider said. “Jason and Lisa’s friends are supporting their decision to try again and say they’re made for each other.”

Jason and Lisa share two kids together: their daughter Lola, 14, and their son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Jason is also a stepfather to Zoë Kravitz , Lisa’s child from her previous marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz. According to Hollywood Life’s source, the couple’s children are “obviously thrilled” that their parents are back together again. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0eRKqoZY00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Melinda Gates Just Revealed the ‘Breaking Point’ After Bill’s Affair—Here’s Why They Divorced

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ divorce, there have been questions surrounding the nature of their split—and now, Melinda is clearing the air. In an interview with CBS This Morning, Melinda opened up about the end of her marriage and her ex-husband’s affair. Shortly after news of their divorce was made public, the Microsoft co-founder admitted to having cheated on Melinda in the past. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago, which ended amicably,” a rep shared at the time. However, rumors continued to circulate that this was far from an isolated...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
People

Jason Momoa's Cutest Pictures with His Kids

Jason Momoa is the father of two adorable kids, Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola, whom he shares with Lisa Bonet — also mother of Batman star Zöe Kravitz. Although the couple split after nearly five years of marriage, he still considers them family. Here's a look at their sweetest photos together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Zoë Kravitz wears Catwoman-inspired dress at The Batman premiere: ‘I’m in love’

Zoë Kravitz arrived on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Batman in a Catwoman-inspired black gown.For Tuesday night’s red carpet in New York City, the actor, who portrays the iconic character opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, in the new film, opted for a black strapless floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown with a tie-up lace front.The outfit took inspiration from Catwoman for its neckline, which resembled two cat face silhouettes complete with pointed ears.Kravitz completed the feline-inspired look with a sleek updo and simple jewellery.On social media, fans shared their appreciation of the outfit, with one...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch: Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere. Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child; ‘16 and Pregnant’ star dies; more: Buzz

“Mother!” star Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mom. TMZ reports the 31-year-old Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles County, months after she confirmed she was pregnant. The baby’s gender, name and exact date of birth have not been announced, but sources told TMZ she had a baby shower at the end of January. It’s the first kid for JLaw and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney. The couple get married in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

43K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy