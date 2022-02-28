ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

ISP: Impaired driver went 109 on local highway

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – On February 27, Indiana State Police (ISP) says that at around 2:00 p.m. a Trooper was patrolling when he saw a black car going 109 miles per hour.

ISP says the location was U.S. 41 south of Fort Branch, and the Trooper activated his siren and went after the vehicle. ISP says the driver of the vehicle finally stopped three miles down the road and stopped partially in the road near CR 1200 South.

ISP states that the driver was identified as Edgar Quinones Martinez, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama. ISP says that during the traffic stop, the Trooper caught the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and noticed signs of impairment. ISP says further investigation revealed the driver had a BAC of .15%.

Martinez was arrested and is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail, says ISP. According to ISP, Martinez is charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, and Operating a Vehicle without ever Receiving a Driver’s License .

