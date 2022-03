I think "Ready-Fire-Aim" best characterizes Mr. Garrity's February 3 Opinion Piece on small nuclear reactors. The purpose of this letter is to point out that most of the "facts" he relays about nuclear apply to today's large Light Water Reactors (LWRs). These LWRs are not at all like the Fourth-Generation Small Modular Reactor (SMR) that Wyoming plans to build or other similar reactors that are being considering in Montana's SJ 3 Legislative Study led by Senator Terry Gauthier.

