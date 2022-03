Boris Johnson will shrug off criticism of the UK offer to refugees from Ukraine by calling for an “international humanitarian coalition” to step up help for the country.A six-point “plan of action” must also include delivering more weapons, fresh economic pressure on Vladimir Putin’s regime and wider strengthening of the west’s security, the prime minister will say. In meetings with other world leaders, Mr Johnson will also warn against the “creeping normalisation” of Russia’s brutal actions as it pursues its invasion of Ukraine.Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis should be pursued, but only on the basis of full participation...

POLITICS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO