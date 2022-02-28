ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

“CHANDLER” THE PUPPY! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandler came to us with his sisters looking for new homes. He is a...

KTAR News

Arizona Humane Society seeks foster homes for 17 puppies, 4 mother dogs

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is in need of foster heroes for 17 puppies and four mother dogs until they’re ready for adoption. Through a partnership with Project Reachout, the shelter received the puppies and have been administering medical care in AHS’ mutternity suites — a medically supervised area for pregnant and nursing dogs, a press release said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (3/2/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
La Crosse Tribune

Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Get it while it’s hot; only a few days remain! When you purchase the Jambalaya “Pizza of the Month” or the “Sunday Service” all-you-can-eat pasta buffet from Great River Roadhouse, 50% of the profit come to DHS. Black cats get a bad rap. In medieval...
PETS
YourErie

Erie Humane Society hosts “Night at the Shelter”

Several volunteers are getting a first-hand experience of what it is like to be a shelter dog. They’re actually spending the night inside a kennel with animals looking for a new home. Saturday kicked off “Night at the Shelter” at the Erie Humane Society. Seven volunteers will spend the night in a kennel with a […]
ERIE, PA
lootpress.com

Humane Society of Raleigh County plans adoptions event after reaching maximum capacity

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) is planning to hold a three-day adoption event next week. According to Alexis Johnston, Social Outreach Coordinator at HSRC, the shelter is currently at maximum capacity and cannot accept any more animals until some are adopted. While the shelter likes to house roughly 75 animals at a time, it currently has 114 dogs and cats under its care.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Keene Sentinel

Monadnock Humane Society unveils new logo and website

After nearly two years of planning and development, Monadnock Humane Society has launched a new website and unveiled a redesign of its logo. The changes are intended to better represent the organization’s mission and promise: to strengthen the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals.
SWANZEY, NH
Live 95.9

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Toby

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Toby, a 5-year-old greyhound mix who was surrendered due...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSB-TV Atlanta

PHOTOS: Adoptable pets from the Atlanta Humane Society

Atlanta Humane Society Looking to adopt a pet? Here are a few that are awaiting your arrival at the Atlanta Humane Society! For more, check out https://atlantahumane.org/ (Atlanta Humane Society) (Atlanta Humane Society)
ATLANTA, GA
KXRM

Humane Society rides again in ‘The Wellness Waggin’

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is hitting the streets in the “Wellness Wagin,” now with a new twist! “The Wellness Wagin” will be offering free DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines at all of the society’s March wellness events, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Vaccination is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Post Register

West Valley Humane Society 'in desperate need of foster homes' for puppies, kittens

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society says it's in desperate need of foster homes for the recent influx of puppies and kittens. "Due to a lack of foster homes, sweet dogs like Roxy are giving birth at the shelter. This sweet girl became a mama to 10 overnight!" WVHS said. "Having puppies in the shelter is very stressful, but this new mama is taking it especially hard."
CALDWELL, ID
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Napa

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Napa is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 25, 2022. This sweet girl is a two-year-old Hound/Mix. Learn more about this precious pup by watching the above video. Napa is spayed, microchipped and ready to go home with her new family. If...
BRYAN, TX

